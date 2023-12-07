Why did Angel Reese transfer? LSU WBB star's transfer timeline revisited 

Colorful LSU Tigers WBB superstar Angel Reese was not always on the radar of the CBB fraternity, especially when she was a prospect playing for the Maryland Terrapins.

Arguably, the move to enter the transfer portal where she was the highest-rated prospect and transfer to LSU to play for the LSU Tigers under coach Kim Mulkey was one of the best decisions Reese has made.

So, why did Angel Reese transfer from Maryland?

Why did Angel Reese transfer?

Angel Reese committed to play for the Maryland Terrapins when she left St. Frances Academy, Baltimore as the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2020, becoming the highest-ever rated commit in Maryland history.

Although she missed most of her freshman season due to a right foot injury, she exploded in her sophomore year. Despite recording 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks against Stanford in the Sweet 16 matchup, Maryland lost a second consecutive Sweet 16 game.

Ten days later, Angel Reese entered the transfer portal. In an interview with the New York Times, she detailed the reason why she left Maryland:

“I needed a fresh start, a coach to push me to get me to the next level,” she said.

“I want to be a top draft pick, and I want to win at the highest level, so being able to come to L.S.U. and build with Coach Mulkey and everything she has done in one year was just something that was important to me.”

Reese further detailed how she was not considering LSU but had eyes for Tennessee and Dawn Staley's South Carolina as options when she entered the transfer portal.

"LSU wasn't even in the question. (LSU guard) Kateri (Poole) was the one that called me. I thank her daily. She called me and said, take a visit to LSU and see how this goes," Reese said.

"When I took the visit, I fell completely in love and canceled all my other visits. I guess it was just God telling me the direction I needed, and I needed Kateri to tell me, this is where you need to be."

Since transferring, Reese has established herself as one of the most marketable student-athletes in college sports and won a national championship.

Despite her recent troubles in Louisiana, the decision by Angel Reese to transfer to LSU under controversial coach Kim Mulkey has borne rich dividends, launching her into superstardom.