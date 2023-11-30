Angel Reese Net Worth: Breakdown of LSU WBB star's wealth in 2023

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese was the biggest riser in NIL valuation among student-athletes this year after an immense showing in the NCAA tournament in April.

Her On3 NIL valuation skyrocketed to $1.1 million from a pre-tournament $387,000 within a few weeks of the national championship win. Her famous antics featured the gesture towards Caitlin Clark and spat with First Lady Jill Biden.

Brands have not stopped calling the pop culture icon, and the endorsement deals have continued to roll in for Angel Reese.

So, what is her net worth?

Angel Reese's net worth

According to On3, Angel Reese has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, which is good enough to slot her at No. 7 in the prestigious NIL 100 list that ranks the 100 most highly valued student-athletes. Several media reports suggest her net worth is $3 million as of 2023.

Her long-term agent, Jeanine Ogbonnaya, helped her trademark the nickname "Bayou Barbie" and has steered the LSU basketball star to the stratosphere of the NIL playing ground.

Angel Reese's new lucrative NIL deal

The NIL deals have not stopped coming in, and with a new basketball season, the chance to be the face of college women's basketball has never been higher than now.

Reese recently signed a prestigious deal with shoe giant Reebok, whose new President of Basketball, former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal, made it his first order of business to sign Reese.

At the announcement, Shaq's comments highlighted Reese's standing in the industry.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Reese,” O’Neal said.

Reese joined former Philadelphia Sixers star Allen Iverson as Reebok's brand ambassador, trying to revive the brand and make a reentry into basketball.

Reese could not hide her delight at the deal personally overseen by Shaq at the announcement.

“Now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball, that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important,” Reese said. “I would love to do that one day.”

The LSU star also has NIL deals with Wingstop, PlayStation, Raising Canes, McDonald's, Coach, Outback Steakhouse and Amazon.

Angel Reese continues to produce amazing numbers on the court despite her luxurious and controversial life off of it, averaging 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds despite missing four games this season.

This might be the season she cashes in on her popularity with a possible move to the cash-restricted WNBA in the offing.