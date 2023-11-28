Ever since LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark battled in the national championship game, the two have come to define a new era of women's college basketball.

Reese has had a deluge of NIL deals with national brands, including Reebok, PlayStation, Raising Canes and Amazon, among others. She has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million, which puts her at No. 7 on On3's 100 valuation list.

After the win against Iowa, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Reese gave a peek into her mindset in this NIL-rich college environment.

“Everybody knows the WNBA doesn’t make that much money, so I just want to be able to grow my brand as much as I can in college before I go to the WNBA,” said Reese.

“I’ve done so many photo shoots. I’ve done so many commercials. Being able to pitch those things with the team I have now is going to help me when I graduate and decide to go to the WNBA.”

But who is the agent behind the LSU superstar that enables these deals to go smoothly?

Who is Angel Reese's agent?

Angel Reese's agent is Jeanine Ogbonnaya of the Clearview Group. Ogbonnaya, a Business Administration graduate from the University of Miami as per her LinkedIn, has represented Reese since her time as a Maryland Terrapins player.

She is also part of the Society Management, which takes care of Reese's fashion interests and represents, among others, Kendall Jenner and Pamela Anderson.

Why does Flau'jae's mom have beef with Angel Reese?

Angel Reese has missed the last four games of the nascent college basketball season, and speculation as to why is rampant with coach Mulkey tight-lipped.

The issue has reached fever-pitch intensity in the past few weeks after the star missed the Cayman Islands Classic clashes against Niagara and Virginia.

One incident might explain her absence, though. A bizarre internet exchange could hold the key as to why the LSU star has been missing since her second-half benching against Kent State.

Angel Reese's mother, Angel Reese Webb, posted a rant on her Instagram page out of the blue, going after teammate Flau'Jae Johnson's grammar and comprehension.

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache. How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?” Reese Webb wrote.

Kia Brooks, Johnson's mother, did not let sleeping dogs lie and immediately jumped to her daughter's defense on her Instagram page as well.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA," Brooks wrote.

The allegation made by Brooks has led to speculation that Reese has not been playing because of her poor GPA.

Coach Mulkey has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, leaving the Tigers fans in limbo about their missing star player.