LSU teammates Angel Reese & Flau'Jae Johnson's mothers get into tweet war: All you need to know

Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson's mothers recently got into a heated back-and-forth exchange on social media. The situation has generated plenty of attention online, with fans of LSU sharing their opinion on the situation amid the team's hopes for another NCAA run. The back-and-forth exchange between the two moms also came as Reese was absent from a recent game.

Based on a report from "The Neighborhood Talk", which is included below, Angel Reese's Mom's story post has since expired and been removed. Despite that, the message from her Instagram story has already been relayed:

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache. How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

Flau'Jae Johnson's mom then took aim at Angel Reese's mom for the post, bringing Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson into it, writing:

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA"

A screenshot of the comment was quick to make the rounds, with Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson both ending up in the headlines because of their moms. Before switching gears and looking at what LSU coach Kim Mulkey had to say about the situation, check out the breakdown below:

Looking at Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson's season at LSU amid drama surrounding Angel Reese's absence

This season saw LSU begin the year as a favorite in the eyes of many, given their impressive NCAA March Madness run last year. Despite that, Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson could be in for a rough road ahead with Reese sidelined.

While it's unclear whether or not Angel Reese is absent because of her low grades, it's important to note that she was benched for the second half of LSU-Kent State. After the 109-79 win over LSU, Angel Reese was absent from Friday's game at Southeastern Louisiana.

While speaking with media members after the game, Kim Mulkey gave a short, pointed answer about her absence. Although she declined to speak further, she did notably state:

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later. I’m not gonna answer any more, that’s it, that’s all y’all need to know.”

So far, it is unclear whether Reese will be sidelined for a long time or whether she will rejoin the team soon. If her grades are impacting her eligibility, it could take some time for her to improve them. If the situation is unrelated, we'll have to wait for more info.