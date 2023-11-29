What car does Angel Reese drive? Looking at Bayou Barbie's lucrative NIL deals with multinational brands

LSU star Angel Reese has lived a charmed life since leading her team to the national championship, sprinkling a bit of controversy to add to her commercial appeal and become one of the most talked about student-athletes.

The endorsements have rolled in, making her one of the most marketable student-athletes in the country. According to On3, Reese has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million which ranks her at No. 7 on the NIL 100 list.

So, which NIL deals does she have that allow her to drive the luxury car she regularly posts on social media, and which car does she drive?

Which car does Angel Reese drive?

Angel Reese bought herself a black Mercedes Benz on her 21st birthday after doing a deal with them in collaboration with Louisiana NIL collective, Bayou Traditions. She posted the news on X (formerly called Twitter).

“BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE!” Reese tweeted. "“Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week???"

“Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @matchpconnect @bayoutraditions #BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID.”

She revealed further information during an interview with People while she was detailing her spending with the NIL cash rolling in.

"Luckily, I just did a deal (with Benz) — I just got a Benz,” Reese said.

Angel Reese's lucratiive NIL deals

Since the national championship win, Angel Reese has bagged deals with brands like Amazon, Outback Steakhouse, Raising Canes, Dwayne Johnson's ZOA Energy, PlayStation and, most recently, Reebok.

Immediately after the new Reebok President of basketball, former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal took over his new role, his first act was to sign Angel Reese to a multi-year deal.

While announcing the news, Shaq bragged about bagging the LSU star.

“There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Reese,” O’Neal said.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Reese revealed her motivations behind trying to maximize her earnings in college basketball since the maximum WNBA players can earn is $234,936.

“WNBA players don’t make as much money as they should,” she said. “Being able to grow this now, while I’m in college, and doing this now can help me when I get to the WNBA.”

Reese is going through a tough time with her team. She has been absent for four consecutive games amid speculation of indiscipline and poor grades but remains one of the most talked-about players in college sports.