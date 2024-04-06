“Brooklyn Makeup artist?": Angel Reese is on a hiring spree ahead of WNBA Draft weekend

Angel Reese recently declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The basketball sensation, after showcasing her talents with the LSU Tigers, is finally making the move to the top. Although Resse and the Tigers were eliminated from the Elite Eight, it seems like she is already hyped for her next journey.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is just over a week away on April 15. The event will take place in New York and Angele Reese is already looking for the best people in town to get her ready for the event.

The young sensation posted her query on her Instagram handle, asking for photographers and makeup artists for the Draft Weekend starting from April 10.

Angel Reese openly inquired about lash technicians, nail technicians, photographers, videographers and makeup artists through her handle.

“Brooklyn lash tech?”

“Brooklyn nail tech?”

“Brooklyn photographer and videographer needed.”

“Brooklyn makup artist?”

“Need it all for draft weekend April 10-15th.”

Angel Reese posted it on her Instagram Story

She averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and shot 47.1% from the field this season. She is among the top names in this year’s draft picks, besides Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese is an SEC Player of the Year, the best player in the Final Four last season and a national champion. According to ESPN, Resse is projected to go with the Minnesota Lynx at seventh in the draft pick.

LeBron James and Angel Reese blast referees over the illegal screen call on UConn

Angel Reese and LSU were sent packing by Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on April 4 in the Elite Eight game. The Hawkeyes defeated the defending champions LSU 94-87. Caitlin Clark, who has also declared for this year's draft, contributed 41 points.

After the loss, when Reese was sent back home, she watched the Final Four game on TV. Iowa clashed against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four and the last seconds of the game grabbed national attention.

With nine seconds left on the clock, UConn had the potential to seize the lead from a one-point deficit. While Nika Muhl searched for Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards attempted to arrange the screen for her. The screen was called illegal, and UConn lost possession.

After the controversial call, Angel Reese called out the play on Twitter.

“wait was that screen not set clean?" she tweeted.

It wasn’t just Angel Reese who didn’t agree with the call. LA Lakers superstar LeBron James also posted on Twitter that he didn’t agree with the call.

Be that as it may, Caitlin Clark gets another shot at the national after losing out to Angel Reese's LSU last year.