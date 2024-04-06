“NAAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain’t rolling with that call” - LeBron James is flabbergasted at controversial call in Caitlin Clark - Paige Bueckers showdown

With a trip to the women’s NCAA Tournament Finals at stake, the Caitlin Clark - Paige Bueckers showdown took a game-changing turn. The controversial play didn’t even involve the two superstars who badly wanted to lead their respective teams to victory. An offensive foul called on UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards against Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall sealed the game for the Hawkeyes.

With Iowa leading 70-69, Edwards set a screen for Bueckers on the right side of the court. Marshall, who was chasing UConn’s star player, sold the call by flailing once contact with Edwards happened. The turnover all but ended the Huskies’ chance of getting the win as there were only 3.9 seconds left in the game.

LeBron James promptly reacted to the call on X, formerly Twitter:

“NAAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain’t rolling with that call.”

In a game that was as close as it could get, an offensive foul called off the ball was always going to be controversial. Many in the stadium roared in disapproval while probably half of the fans shouted in excitement.

Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes now go to the NCAA Tournament Finals while Paige Bueckers’ UConn Huskies will go home in a heartbreaking manner. The Huskies could only rue what might have been had the controversial call not happened.

Clark and Co. will face the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game in a rematch of last year's semis won by the Hawkeyes.