"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS": College hoops fans react to Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese clash pulling in 12.3 million average viewers 

The college basketball game between Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes and Angel Reese's LSU Tigers was one to remember, with the much-anticipated rematch between the finalists of the 2023 season bringing in the biggest viewership in the history of women's college basketball.

While there's official confirmation, many commentators online have said that the game was potentially the most-watched women's basketball game ever.

Fans were ready to react to this exciting bit of news, with one saying that somehow no one they knew watched the game:

The game might also be the biggest sporting moment in the history of the University of Iowa said this fan:

Could there be a path for Caitlin Clark to come back for another season asked another:

Are you not entertained?:

Still not as entertaining as the National Football League, argued one fan:

In the words of Michael Buble, it's a new dawn, it's a new day:

Some do think that the men's game is still more attractive, but there's new competition in the block:

Someone didn't get the memo that college players don't have salaries, or that Caitlin Clark has $3.1 million in NIL deals and Angel Reese is close behind:

Football rules in America as pointed out by one fan:

The WNBA is still an unattractive proposition, this fan argued:

The majority of fans were glad to have seen such numbers:

Women's college basketball is the biggest hit in town:

The nation tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese as records were broken

The game brought in a bigger viewership than every ESPN college basketball game ever, and every MLB, NHL and MLS game last season. Perhaps most astonishing is that the 12.3 million viewers were more than every regular season game for the NBA and CFB except for one each.

The viewership for women's college basketball this year could also be an indication that the WNBA season could be a record-breaking one too. It would be part of a trend in sports, with women's sports rising in notoriety. 2023 was also a groundbreaking year for women's soccer, with the 2023 Women's World Cup being a resounding success.

Do you think the WNBA will witness record numbers in viewership next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.