"Wait was that screen not set clean?": Angel Reese jumps on Aaliyah Edwards' controversial foul against Gabbie Marshall in Final Four

UConn Huskies' 69-71 loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament came down to Aaliyah Edwards' hugely controversial foul call against Gabbie Marshall.

As fans took to social media to voice their frustration and anger at the call, LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese joined the party. She took to X to air her confusion over the moving screen foul called on the Huskies.

"Wait was that screen not clean?" Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

What happened at the end of Iowa vs. UConn Final Four?

The scoreboard read 71-69 in favor of the Hawkeyes with barely four seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing play, Aliyah Edwards set a pick for Paige Bueckers to get an open shot for the tie/win.

However, Gabbie Marshall collided with her, leading to the referees calling for an offensive foul and claiming that Edwards was still in motion while setting the screen, the very definition of a moving screen.

The ensuing shot from Bueckers was nullified. After a back-and-forth encounter, the ending left a sour taste in everyone's mouths.

The tale of the game

The Iowa Hawkeyes got some much-needed help for Caitlin Clark in the form of Hannah Steulke, who was the game-leader for Iowa with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.

Her efforts played a big part in a second-half rally for the Hawkeyes, led by Clark, who had a 7-point stretch in the first two and a half minutes of the fourth quarter to break the 51-all game open.

An all-around game from Clark set the tone for Iowa, who were able to hold on at the end, thanks to hustle plays by Sydney Affolter

On the other hand, it was a joint effort by Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards, who finished with 17 points each in a heartbreaking loss for the program. The first half, in particular, was a masterclass by UConn.

While Bueckers carried the scoring load, Nika Muhl and her teammates effectively eliminated the scoring punch from Caitlin, who ended with just 6 points and zero 3-pointers (in six attempts) in the first half.

South Carolina dominated in the first Final Four matchup against NC State (78-59), finalizing the National Championship Game in a rematch of last year's Final Four clash between the Gamecocks and the Hawkeyes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes remain the only team to have beaten South Carolina over the last two seasons, who have tallied a 72-1 record over the timespan.

Do you think Caitlin Clark can once again serve as South Carolina's kryptonite? Let us know in the comments below.