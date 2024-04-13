"There's no doubt": WNBA legend Lisa Leslie gives verdict on Caitlin Clark's Olympics selection

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie showed her support for Caitlin Clark by calling for inclusion in the 2024 Team USA squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Clark is set to have a busy next few months as she turns pro and is selected first overall by the Indiana Fever.

In an interview with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Leslie doesn't care about the doubts surrounding Clark's potential selection for this year's Olympic team. She called the Iowa superstar one of the best players in the world and should be on the 12-woman squad.

"She better be on the Olympic team," Leslie said. "We should not leave the country without her. She's a bona fide baller. There's no doubt she's already one of the best players in the world."

According to The Athletic, Caitlin Clark is one of 14 players selected for Team USA's training camp scheduled on April 3 to 5. However, Clark was unable to participate because Iowa reached the Final Four and advanced to the championship game wherein they lost to South Carolina.

It's unclear what this means for Clark, who is arguably the most popular women's basketball player on the planet. She was a record-breaker for the NCAA and will likely do the same for the WNBA.

The 22-year-old sharpshooter has not played for the senior team, but she has plenty of experience with the junior teams. She won one gold medal at the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship in 2017, as well as two gold medals at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019 and 2021.

Caitlin Clark to get selected first overall by the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever are expected to pick Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark had a sensational and record-breaking stint in Iowa, culminating in back-to-back NCAA championship games. Her impact on the league has already been felt.

The WNBA recently announced that 36 out of the 40 games of the Fever this season will be nationally televised. The ticket prices for road games featuring Clark have skyrocketed, while the Phoenix Mercury have used Diana Taurasi's remarks to hype their first matchup.

Even the defending back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces are preparing for their first home game against Clark. The Aces are changing venues, upgrading from a 12,000-seater arena at Michelob ULTRA Arena to the T-Mobile Arena with a 20,000-capacity.

Despite some comments from several WNBA players and legends, Clark has received plenty of support. She is touted as the savior of the league and is expected to increase its popularity to new heights.

