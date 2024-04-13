How much will the projected No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark earn in the WNBA? Salary and more explained

With the 2024 WNBA draft just around the corner, Caitlin Clark is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick on Monday, April 15. As a number one pick in the draft, how much will she make in her first season in the league?

Clark is already making bank via her NIL deals, but the amount she'll make in her rookie season in the WNBA is under $100,000, including bonuses. Per Her Hoop Stats, Caitlin Clark could earn just $76,535 in her first year in the WNBA. Draft picks 2-4 will earn the same base salary in their rookie season.

By comparison, her soon-to-be teammate Aliyah Boston, the number one pick in the 2023 draft, got $74,305 in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Clark's first-year salary is slightly higher than Boston's, a $2,230 increase, to be exact.

Also, via Her Hoop Stats, the WNBA's CBA on rookie contracts states:

"The base salaries, meaning salary without any bonuses, are fully specified for each draft pick for every draft governed by this CBA. Rookie base salaries are not guaranteed ("protected," in the language of the CBA), meaning that players are only paid for the portion of the season they are actually on the roster."

Depending on how high the player is drafted, her salary can range from $64,154 to $76,535 for the initial year, and the salary increases by around $1,000 each year, per Spotrac.

Caitlin Clark can earn a $5,150 bonus if she's named WNBA Rookie of the Year. She can also get an additional $2,575 if selected to play in the All-Star game.

A "special year" for Caitlin Clark as she declared for the WNBA draft

WNBA-bound Caitlin Clark's plan didn't go as planned in the 2024 NCAA national championship. South Carolina defeated Iowa 87-75 for the coveted NCAA crown.

Per NCAA.com, Clark said during a post-game interview that this year was more special than last year.

"Yeah, it's certainly been a special year," Clark said. "To be honest, after last year I was kind of, like, how do we top doing what we did last year? Somehow, some way, every single person in our locker room believed. To be honest, this year was probably more special than last year."

She also added that she was proud of her group, never backed down, and gave everything they've got.

"I'm just proud of our group, Clark said. "We never backed down, and we gave it everything we've got."

Caitlin Clark will headline this year's WNBA draft on Monday and is projected to be selected by the Indiana Fever.