WATCH: MSG crowd erupts as consensus WNBA first round pick Angel Reese makes appearance at Nets-Knicks

The crowd was seemingly ecstatic to see consensus WNBA first-round pick Angel Reese in attendance during the Knicks vs. Nets game. The former Louisiana State University basketball star recently declared for the WNBA draft and is projected to be drafted as the No.7 pick by the Minnesota Lynx.

Most recently, she was seen in attendance at the iconic Madison Square Garden for the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets and received a great reception from fans. Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

On the court, Reese had an outstanding 2023-24 season for her college. She averaged 19 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game and was also named SEC Player of the Year for her contribution to LSU's national championship victory.

Angel Reese has been placed by ESPN as high as eighth overall for the Minnesota Lynx. With her exceptional skills, Reese is expected to make a significant impact at the professional level.

It is worth noting that the 2024 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, and it will be interesting to see which team picks Angel Reese to be on their roster for the upcoming season.

Angel Reese opens up about receiving death threats online

A concerning report was recently made by “The Guardian," revealing a trend of college athletes receiving death threats, primarily through social media. After Angel Reese's team's loss to Iowa and her earlier triumph in the 2023 national title, she spoke out about the issue. While speaking about how she has been through a lot, she said:

"I've been through so much. I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened." She added, "I've been so many things, and I've stood strong every single time. I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them...I'm still a human."

The report also underscores the important need for strict measures to protect athletes from such online harassment. Surprisingly, such incidents often go unaddressed, even with laws like the Communications Act of 2003 in place.

Also Read: WATCH: Angel Reese says she has no regrets as LSU star embarks on WNBA journey in 2024