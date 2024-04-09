WATCH: Angel Reese says she has no regrets as LSU star embarks on WNBA journey in 2024

LSU star Angel Reese, who declared for the 2024 WNBA draft last week after an incredible collegiate career, is ready to take the next step in her basketball journey.

Reese recently shared a snippet from her Instagram post where she bid adieu to the Tigers with an emotional message. In the excerpt, she said that she has achieved everything she hoped for from her college years and has no regrets about anything being left out.

"I'm leaving college with everything I ever wanted: a degree, a national championship and this platform I never could have imagined," Reese said. "This was a difficult decision. But I trust the next chapter. Because I know the author. Bayou Barbie out".

Credits: Angel Reese's Instagram

Reese expressed her gratitude:

"Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter."

The LSU Tigers won their first national championship last year by defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in a thrilling matchup. However, the Hawkeyes secured a redemption victory over them in the Elite Eight this season.

Angel Reese, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season. During LSU's 84-97 loss to Iowa, Reese put up a double-double performance, totaling 17 points, 20 rebounds and four assists.

Also read: "My GOAT": Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery shares love-filled post after Iowa submits to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in national championship

Angel Reese celebrates South Carolina's national championship victory

Dawn Staley successfully led the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks to the national championship against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes in an 87-75 victory on Monday.

LSU's Angel Reese took to social media to congratulate South Carolina on bagging the title.

"Such a great season for WBB! Congrats SC!! Excited for what's next and continuing to come for WBB!" Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, the Bayou Barbie also heaped praise on Dawn Staley for her third national championship as a coach and expressed her gratitude for the relationship that they share:

"I'm sooo happy for @dawnstaley!! As a black woman, I admire what you've done! You always checked on me & always loved me like your own!"

Expand Tweet

Are you excited to watch Reese in the WNBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: 5 reasons why John Calipari's Arkansas transition will create seismic shifts in college basketball landscape