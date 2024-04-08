"My GOAT": Caitlin Clark's BF Connor McCaffery shares love-filled post after Iowa submits to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in national championship

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery showcased his love and affection for his girlfriend following Iowa's national championship loss to South Carolina. In a recent Instagram story that he posted, Connor shared a post of Clark originally posted by the Hawkeyes basketball official account.

The photo was of Caitlin Clark exiting the court for the last time, bringing an end to her four-year collegiate career as she has declared for the upcoming WNBA draft. Connor accompanied the post with some words of encouragement for Clark, standing as a pillar of support through every scenario.

"My GOAT", Connor McCaffery wrote while tagging Caitlin Clark.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks took home this year's national title following an incredible undefeated season. Despite initially struggling on the offense, the Gamecocks quickly found their rhythm as Tessa Johnson led the scoring for her team with 19 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao also have valuable contributions on the offense tallying 15 points and 14 points respectively for the Gamecocks. On the other hand, Caitlin Clark started the game with a bang scoring 18 of her team's 27 points in the first half during the first quarter. This helped the Hawkeyes establish an early seven-point lead over South Carolina.

Unfortunately, despite Clark tallying up 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the night, the Iowa Hawkeyes slowly started succumbing to South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks started their comeback from the second quarter, eventually taking home the national title with an 87-75 final score.

In her post-game interview, Clark said that despite not being able to win a national title, she has no regrets about her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Whether it's the way fans have supported me, the way I've been able to represent my state where I grew up, my family being at every single game, there's not a regret in my mind of how things went. I'll be able to sleep every night every night even though I never won a national championship."

Caitlin Clark shares heartwarming messages with Iowa fans

As her four-year collegiate career came to an end, the 22-year-old took to social media to express her gratitude to the program and its fanbase for their constant support over the past few years. Clark said that getting the opportunity to represent the Hawkeyes is something she will always cherish.

"Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans and our university- Thanks for making my dreams come true. Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark is projected to be the No.1 pick in this year's WNBA draft and is likely to be picked by the Indiana Fevers. It will be interesting to see if she can continue to achieve the same level of success in her professional career.

