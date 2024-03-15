“I was so upset last year”: $1.8M NIL star Angel Reese opens up about tackling tax season turmoil for the first time in her collegiate career

For several young players in college basketball, the quick rise to fame and fortune is not easy to handle. $1.8M NIL-valued (as per On3) Angel Reese of LSU Lady Tigers recently spoke about how she overcame her lucrative NIL deals to become financially responsible.

In a recent interview, Reese expressed her feelings about her previous year's financial challenges.

"I was so upset last year."

She recognized the need for professional guidance in managing her finances. She said:

"I just got my financial advisor this summer. Me and my brother got him this summer because everything had hit me once, all at once. So I didn't know I needed it."

She also mentioned that her mother was honest about it and advised her to start paying taxes.

"She was like, you need to make sure the money is going in the right places because I was having to pay so much in taxes," said Reese about her mother.

She also stressed that learning about business structures is very important to make informed financial decisions and ensure long-term financial stability.

Angel Reese WNBA Draft Projection

LSU v South Carolina

On court, Reese had an amazing 2023-24 season. She averaged 19 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. She was also named the SEC Player of the Year for her contribution to LSU's national championship victory.

As the WNBA draft approaches, Angel Reese's potential draft is a hot topic. However, Angel Reese has not yet confirmed whether she will enter the draft or return to LSU for another year. She is widely regarded as a first-round pick.

ESPN has placed her as high as sixth overall to the Washington Mystics. The Minnesota Lynx may also have their eyes on Reese. With her exceptional skills, she is expected to make a significant impact at the professional level.