"Caitlin's got that game": $3.1 million NIL-valued Iowa superstar's meteoric rise prompts former Villanova HC to make bold Pete Maravich comparisons

During her four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark has taken the team to great heights while also breaking individual records. In February, the $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark surpassed Pete Maravich to top the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list.

Since then, many have compared the guard and the LSU legend for their similar playing style and physical features. Jay Wright, former Villanova coach has also chimed in. In a conversation with 'Sports Illustrated', Wright said:

"I grew up watching Pete Maravich and as great a player as he was, ... he had a thing about him and I think Caitlin's got that game. I think she's got that connection with the fans. She's got some juice to her game."

"I think she's really ... mesmerized basketball people. I've heard more men that I know [that] don't watch men's college basketball ... ask me about Caitlyn Clark. They watched her game when she broke the record. So I think it's great for basketball in general, obviously great for women's basketball," Jay Wright said.

Jay Wright compares Caitlin Clark to Micheal Jordan

Not just Pete Maravich, Wright also said that like Micheal Jordan and LeBron James, Caitlin Clark brings a certain level of charisma and connection with the fans to the court.

In the '90s, Jordan's jersey was the most sought-after as fans, especially children, thronged to the arenas where the Chicago Bulls played to catch a glimpse of the star. Much like that, Caitlin Clark pulls large sell-out crowds everywhere Iowa plays and young girls always line up to get their #22 jerseys autographed by the guard.

Clark's dad, Brent, said in an interview with Fox:

"It's really humbling. This is what it should be like for every sports event. Women’s basketball is awesome."

The 6-foot guard is also aware of the pull she has on the fans as she said:

“It’s honestly, hard for me to wrap my head around. It’s crazy, it’s crazy the way people scream my name and really support us and I try to make time for as many of them as I can,” Clark said. “I was that kid a few years back, so it’s crazy how time flies and I just try to soak it all in, every single moment.” (via AP)

With her declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, there are high expectations that Caitlin Clark will bring this heightened attention to the league as well.

