"My team is winning": JuJu Watkins playfully edges out Paul George in WNBA roster challenge 

USC freshman JuJu Watkins appeared as a guest on the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George." Watkins and George touched on topics like her first 30-point game ever, her NCAA tournament run, becoming the face of women's college basketball and her 51-point game versus Stanford.

Things got a little competitive when George's co-host Jackie Long asked her to name her WNBA starting five, which includes Watkins in the lineup. The USC freshman had Chelsea Gray at point guard, Satou Sabally at power forward and A'ja Wilson at center.

When it was Paul George's turn to name his small forward, he chose Breanna Stewart. The 6-foot-2 point guard seemed impressed with George's pick at the 3-spot. But Long commented PG's team wasn't as strong as Watkins'. Although Stewart is an incredible player, he thought her height was a liability on George's team.

At that point, JuJu dropped Jewell Loyd as her small forward to complete her lineup. George then mentioned Jackie Young, as his team needed a good defender and a scorer.

Then Watkins responded with:

"Get her [Jackie Young] as well. My team is winning."

PG seemed like he wasn't planning on raising the white flag just yet and said:

"I think we got a chance. I think we got to pull Asia [Durr] out. You know, Asia got to play on the perimeter."

JuJu Watkins broke many records in her freshman year in the NCAA

JuJu Watkins has been bucket since her first game for USC and scored 32 points in a win over Ohio State 83-74 on Nov. 6, 2023. She set the USC highest-scoring record for a freshman in a debut game, surpassing Lisa Leslie's record from 1990. Then in the same month, she recorded her first double-double, along with 31 points and 12 rebounds, in a 71-70 win against Penn State.

Watkins recorded 32 points on January 14, 2024, in a 73-65 victory against UCLA. On February 2, 2024, she dropped a career-high 51 points in a 67-58 win against Stanford. Watkins broke Cherie Nelson's USC single-game scoring record of 50 points since 1989. It was also the first 50-point game milestone by an NCAA Division I freshman since Delaware's Elena Delle Donne back in 2010.

Watkins ended her regular season with a bang as she was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, All-Pac-12, and All-Defensive Team honors. She also surpassed Tina Hutchinson's record of 898 points since 1983-84 to set the NCAA Division I freshman record with 920 points.