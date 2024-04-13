"Shoot the blood out of the ball": Allen Iverson lauds Caitlin Clark's greatness ahead of WNBA Draft

NBA legend Allen Iverson has lauded Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark's greatness ahead of the 2024 WNBA draft. The Hawkeyes guard is set to enter the draft on April 15 and is considered by many to be one of the greatest college basketball players of all time who has revolutionized women's college basketball.

As her focus now shifts to dominating at the professional level, she has received huge praise from Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson. During a recent appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Iverson was asked about his thoughts on Clark. To which he responded by saying:

“Shoot the blood out of the ball. It was a pleasure watching her. I’ve never seen anything like it, and just how aggressive she is and not just in scoring the basketball, getting her teammates involved as well. I think she's so great for the game.”

Catch Allen Iverson’s comments about Clark below:

As far as the WNBA draft goes, the Indiana Fever are expected to pick Caitlin Clark as the first overall pick. She had a sensational and record-breaking stint at Iowa, culminating in back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances.

WNBA legend opines on Caitlin Clark’s selection in USA’s Olympic team

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has shown her support for Clark by calling for her inclusion in the U.S. squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an interview with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Leslie claimed that she doesn't care about the doubts surrounding Clark's potential selection for this year's Olympic team.

She further called the Iowa superstar one of the best players in the world and said she should be on the 12-woman squad.

"She better be on the Olympic team," Leslie said. "We should not leave the country without her. She's a bona fide baller. There's no doubt she's already one of the best players in the world."

According to The Athletic, Clark was one of 14 players selected for Team USA's practice camp from April 3 to 5. However, she was unable to participate in the mandatory camp because the Hawkeyes reached the Final Four and advanced to the championship game, where they lost 87-75 to South Carolina.

It's unclear what this means for Caitlin Clark, who is arguably the most popular women's basketball player on the planet.

