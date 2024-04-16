"Plays offense like Drummond": Fans react as Angel Reese goes 7th overall to Chicago Sky in WNBA Draft

The Chicago Sky selected Angel Reese with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Sky traded up to get the pick from the Minnesota Lynx and decided to pair Reese with No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso, but some fans appear to be unhappy with the selection.

Reese had an amazing collegiate career in Maryland and LSU, winning the 2023 NCAA championship with the Tigers. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. She ended her LSU stint with a loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8, where her offensive weakness was exposed.

However, it didn't prevent the Sky from pursuing "The Bayou Barbie" in the draft. They had to trade up and get the No. 7 pick to select Reese, who is quite possibly the best rebounder of the class. She will be teaming up with Cardoso to form a defensive frontcourt duo that could create problems for the WNBA.

While some Chicago Sky fans are thrilled to have Angel Reese on the team this upcoming, haters still find a way to be negative. There were fans who took shots at Reese's offense and made some shocking comments.

"Plays offense like Drummond," @415wlr wrote.

"She gon turn out like Hasheem Thabeet," @JoakimMuse claimed.

"Bro, we don’t care about her. She was 7th pick," @OMGKEVB remarked.

Expand Tweet

Sky fans were more positive and welcomed Reese to Chicago. They are also excited to see her partnership with Kamilla Cardoso:

"This dynamic duo might bring Chicago their first chip since Jordan," @pinkpurp11 wrote.

"They might be better than the Bulls," @BandwagonSp0rts claimed.

"This is insane. Sky will cook," @Jade4rever commented.

Also Read: "Nobody is going to get any rebounds" - Kamilla Cardoso issues warning to rivals after teaming with Angel Reese

Why did Angel Reese drop off in the 2024 WNBA draft?

Why did Angel Reese drop off in the 2024 WNBA draft?

Some fans were surprised that Angel Reese dropped to No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese would have been a top pick last year after leading LSU to their first-ever NCAA championship and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

However, Reese's stock dropped off leading into this year's draft due to a variety of reasons. Her offensive skills as a forward are not on par with other players of the class like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Thomas.

Reese remained in the first round because of her rebounding, defense and motor. She's still a great defensive player, but her offense needs work. Some teams might have wondered if she can improve it in the pros.

Also Read: "OOOfff you know Reese wanted to go to LA" - WNBA fans abuzz as LA Sparks draft Cameron Brink as 2nd pick in 2024 Draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback