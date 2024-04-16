"OOOfff you know Reese wanted to go to LA" - WNBA fans abuzz as LA Sparks draft Cameron Brink as 2nd pick in 2024 Draft

The LA Sparks drafted Cameron Brink with the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Brink was the consensus second-best player in the draft behind Caitlin Clark, who went first to the Indiana Fever. Fans reacted to the Sparks' decision to select Brink over other players.

Brink had a great year for Stanford, averaging 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 blocks per game. They reached the Sweet 16 before suffering an upset loss to North Carolina State.

The Sparks needed star power after losing Nneka Ogwumike to the Seattle Storm in free agency. They are entering a rebuild season and it's great to have a player like Brink, who can be dominant in both offense and defense. She still gets into foul trouble, but that should improve as she gets better.

WNBA fans reacted to the selection on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some are surprised that Angel Reese was not the second overall pick due to her "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark. Others were not shocked because they knew Cameron Brink was the better option.

"OOOfff you know Reese wanted to go to LA," @thekrazymaN_ wrote.

"Where Angel Reese going???" @MiamisOG asked.

"She got picked before Angel?" @fayelynn77 replied.

Here are other comments about the LA Sparks' decision to draft Cameron Brink:

"This is perfect for the team and for the marketing. She’s only going to become a bigger star in LA," @JustAsIBe remarked.

"Happy to see Cameron end up in LA!" @FashionBallpark wrote.

"LETS GOOOOO SHE IS HOME!!!!" @PurpandGold23 celebrated.

Cameron Brink is Steph Curry's godsister

Cameron Brink and Steph Curry have a special relationship.

Cameron Brink has a special connection with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Brink and Curry are godsiblings due to the relationship between their parents. Dell and Sonya Curry are Brink's godfather and godmother, while Steph's godfather and godmother are Greg Brink and Michelle Bain-Brink.

Dell and Greg were teammates at Virginia Tech, while Michelle and Sonya were also roommates before their families grew close over the years. Steph has been very supportive of his godsister's career in basketball, saying this back in 2021:

"It's pretty awesome to watch her grow up in the game," Steph said. "I just love watching her play, love everything about her. She'll be playing for a very long time."

With Cameron set to play in Los Angeles, Steph and the rest of the Curry family can continue supporting her and even watch her games live this season.

