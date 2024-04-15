Caitlin Clark drops adorable reply to boyfriend Connor McCaffery gushing over her WNBA draft outfit

The projected top pick of this year's WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark, turned heads as he arrived in Brooklyn with her stunning Prada outfit on Monday. Clark donned a white-colored skirt and a blazer with a silver top. As she entered the scene, many were in awe of what she wore, including her boyfriend, former Iowa men's basketball player Connor McCaffery.

Clark once again amazed the crowd, as she always does on the court. On social media, a fan was curious to know what McCaffery thought of his girlfriend's outfit. He responded with a bunch of emojis. The WNBA prospect then had an adorable reply with just one emoji.

In her four years in Iowa, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Caitlin Clark talks about Aliyah Boston

On Monday night, many expect Clark to be the top pick of the draft. However, before that takes place, the prospect showed her appreciation for last year's top pick, Aliyah Boston.

"The thing I love about Aliyah is she just works so hard," Clark said.

The Indiana Fever had the top pick last year as well as this year. Clark and Boston will likely be teammates if Indiana picks the Iowa star.

