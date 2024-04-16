Fans question why Steph Curry didn't join mother Sonya for Cameron Brink's WNBA Draft selection: "Ain't making the playoffs anyway" 

The Los Angeles Spark selected Cameron Brink with the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft, as expected in Steph Curry's mother, Sonya Curry's presence. Sonya is also Brink's godmother. The two hugged and embraced after Brink heard her name called during the draft proceedings after the former Stanford prospect let her emotions fly.

Steph, meanwhile, showed his support from home for his godsister. Ahead of the draft, the Warriors star posted a story on Instagram, shouting out Brinks ahead of the biggest moment of her career as a pro. However, fans wondered why he couldn't make it to the draft after seeing Sonya Curry at the event.

One "X" user, "honestdakbeliver," mocked the Warriors' slim playoff chances, saying:

"Steph should’ve been there .. he ain’t making playoffs anyway"

"Where's the god brother Steph Curry," added @daconstrict

Meanwhile, many others were shocked after learning about Steph Curry's relation to Cameron Brink as one @2Swerdy wrote:

"NBA is so weird like that. They’re all related"

@joakinmuse added:

"Woah what?"

@marvinYNWA wrote:

"What the hell is godbrother ?????"

Steph Curry may have decided to stay home in California as the Golden State Warriors prepare to face the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA Play-in tournament on the road. On Tuesday, they will square off in the nine-10 seed matchup in a loser-goes-home contest. Meanwhile, Monday's WNBA Draft was held in Brooklyn.

Cameron Brink shares hilarious moment with Steph Curry and Seth Curry before WNBA Draft selection

Steph Curry didn't make it, while his brother Seth Curry also missed their godsister, Cameron Brink's WNBA draft selection. However, Steph ensured he could provide support while at home. Brink revealed that she face-timed Steph while she was with his mother, Sonya Curry, and her other family.

"Right before I came here, I face-timed Steph [Curry] with Sonya, my godmother, and my mom. He said all these encouraging words, laughing we me... "

Meanwhile, Brink revealed a hilarious moment with Seth Curry, saying:

And we face-time Seth, and he hangs up immediately."

Cameron Brink in an ideal situation to have Steph Curry around after landing in LA

Steph Curry and Cameron Brink won't be too far from each other after the latter landed in LA. The two basketball pros will represent teams from California in their respective leagues. That's a bonus for Brink to have some family around as she begins a new and significant chapter of her basketball career.

