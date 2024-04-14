How does Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx trade impact Angel Reese's WNBA Draft order?

One day before the WNBA draft, the Chicago Sky have worked out a trade with the Minnesota Lynx. This move could end up having an impact one of the most notable names in this year's class.

Originally, the Sky were supposed to pick at No. 3 and No. 8. Following their trade with Minnesota, they've moved up one spot. Along with the pick, Chicago also acquiried Nikolina Milić.

Expand Tweet

One prospect directly impacted by this trade is Angel Reese. Now, one of two things could happen on draft day. Either the Chicago Sky traded up to make sure they land the LSU star, or they have their sights set on someone else. If it's the latter, Reese could see herself slip slightly.

In most of the mock drafts leading up to the draft, Reese has gone to the Sky at No. 8. This could very well still be the case, just happening one pick sooner.

Armed with a pair of top-ten picks in the draft, the Sky have a chance to bolster their roster with fresh young talent. They'll be looking to take a step forward in 2024 after going 18-22 last season.

Three players Chicago Sky could draft with No. 7 pick

With the No. 7 pick, the Chicago Sky have options. The 2024 class is loaded with talent, giving them multiple prospects to choose from.

Among the top players Chicago could select is Angel Reese. Seeing that they've been linked in mock drafts already, taking her one selection higher isn't much different. Plus, the Sky need size with their guard-heavy roster. Reese is coming off a season at LSU where she averaged 18.6 PPG, 13.4 RPG and 2.3 APG.

Another forward option the CHicago Sky could consider at No. 7 is Alissa Pili. The 6-foot-2 forward was a key piece for the undefeated champions South Carolina. Across 34 games, Pili averaged 21.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 2.4 APG.

She would have to slide a few picks on draft night, but Aailiyah Edwards is another one of the top forward prospects in the 2024 class. Edwards is currently project to go to the Dallas Wings at pick No. 5.

Edwards is a 6-foot-3 forward who has spent the past four years playing at UConn. She appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 17.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG and 2.1 APG.

In this year's draft, the Sky are looking to bolster the talent around star guard Kahleah Cooper. The three-time All-Star averaged is career-high 18.7 PPG last season.