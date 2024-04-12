IN PHOTOS: Top WNBA prospect Angel Reese sweats it out with hopes of turning her "dreams into reality" in 2024

Angel Reese, the 21-year-old women's basketball forward from Louisiana State University (LSU), has declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. She has left behind her final year of college eligibility.
Reese is preparing for the next stage of her promising basketball career as the 2024 WNBA Draft approaches. She has been working out in New York and testing out the WNBA ball ahead of Draft Day, as she shared on her Instagram page:
"Watch me turn my dreams into reality!"
Reese scored an impressive 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season for the LSU. Her shooting dipped a tad from prior years, yet she dominated with frequent double-doubles. Reese reigned supreme on hardwood.
Reese dominated her last game with the LSU Tigers. She scored 17 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, dished four assists and swatted three shots. Despite her stellar play, LSU couldn't overcome Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes. Reese left an indelible mark on LSU basketball.
She won many awards in college. The 2023 NCAA national championship, the 2023 Most Outstanding Player from the women's NCAA Tournament, and the 2024 SEC Player of the Year award were hers. On April 15th, Monday, the 2024 WNBA Draft arrives. Reese will start a new chapter in her basketball life.
Panini America partners with Angel Reese ahead of the WNBA Draft
Panini America revealed a new partnership with former LSU basketball star Angel Reese. This collaboration spans multiple years and includes Reese's autographed trading cards and memorabilia. The specific financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Jason Howarth, Senior VP of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America, expressed excitement about the deal. He highlighted Reese's exceptional talent and unique playing style as key factors.
“Angel is an outstanding talent and an electric player, and we are excited to welcome her to the Panini family as an exclusive athlete,” he said.
Reese, poised for the upcoming WNBA Draft, is anticipated to be a top pick. ESPN’s mock draft predicts her selection at No. 8 by the Chicago Sky, a team with high prospects given their additional No. 3 pick.
Panini aims to celebrate Reese's draft night through a Panini Instant card. Reese contributed to LSU's triumph against Iowa Hawkeyes led by Caitlin Clark in the 2023 championship game. However, they ended their season with an Elite Eight tournament loss to Iowa.
Reese joins Clark as another female athlete who secured an exclusive deal with Panini America. Her partnership follows Clark's valuable multiyear agreement worth over $1 million in its first year alone.