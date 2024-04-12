WNBA Draft 2024: Will Caitlin Clark go no.1?

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is set to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft on Apr. 15.

She's considered by many to be one of the greatest college basketball players of all time and has revolutionized women's college hoops. Now her focus shifts to dominating at the professional level as she takes the next step in her career.

The Indiana Fever own the top overall pick this year with one of the best draft classes the WNBA has ever seen. Will the Fever use their number-one overall pick on Clark?

In this article, we dive into where Caitlin Clark is expected to be taken in this year's draft.

Will Caitlin Clark go No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

All signs point to Caitlin Clark being selected with the top overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. It's difficult to see any other player being taken number one overall when Clark is available.

Clark's ability on and off the court is also what makes her such a coveted first overall pick. She would be a massive draw for fans around the country to watch and attend WNBA games.

She's exactly the type of player who can bring the WNBA into a new era and attract more attention to women's basketball. That kind of value off the court is extremely sought after by any organization and is part of what makes her a lock as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Even though the 2024 WNBA Draft features top players like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards and Angel Reese, Clark is still the most all-around talented player in this year's class.

This is the second straight season the Indiana Fever has owned the first overall pick in the draft. They selected Aliyah Boston, a center from South Carolina, with the top pick last year.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston should pair very well together, along with the Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Nalyssa Smith, who were both top-three draft picks by Indiana.

Caitlin Clark's career at Iowa

In her first season at Iowa, Clark played and started 30 games and averaged 34 minutes per game.

She immediately made an impact, averaging 26.6 points per game with 7.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. She shot a career high 40.6% from the 3-point range and 47.2% from the field.

In her second season at Iowa, she played 32 games and averaged a career-high 35.9 minutes per game. She averaged 27 points per game, eight assists and a career-high eight rebounds per game.

She shot a career-low 33.2% from beyond the arc but still shot over 45%. She also made the most of her trips to the free throw line, shooting 88.1% from the stripe.

Caitlin Clark played 38 games in her junior season, averaging 27.8 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists. She shot a career high 47.3%, and her 3-point percentage shot back up to 38.9%.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the national title game in her junior year against the LSU Tigers. Clark and the Hawkeyes couldn't overcome Angel Reese and the Tigers, though, as they fell 102-85 in the National Championship game.

Caitlin Clark finished as the top scorer in women's college basketball last season, as well as leading the nation in assists. She shot an efficient 45.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Iowa met South Carolina in the national championship game but was once again unable to win their first title. South Carolina completed their undefeated season by beating Iowa 87-75 in the title game.

In her four-year career at Iowa, Clark averaged 28.4 points per game, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds. She proved that she can dominate on both sides of the ball and from anywhere on the floor.

She passed Kelsey Plum in her senior season to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball. The record-chasing didn't stop there, though, as she would go on to pass the late Pete Maravich to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history.

The long list of awards that Clark won during her time at Iowa includes two-time Wooden, two-time Naismith College Player of the Year, two-time Honda Sports and two-time AP Player of the Year.

She led the Iowa Hawkeyes to two consecutive national championship appearances and only lost 30 games over four seasons. She didn't win a national title, but Iowa was considered a title contender every season Clark was with the team.

