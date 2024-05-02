When will Kamilla Cardoso make her debut for Chicago Sky? Date, time, where to watch revealed

Kamilla Cardoso was the third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. The Brazilian star is coming off an incredible season that finished with a national championship at South Carolina. Cardoso was the star on the undefeated team and now begins her pro career in Chicago.

She will make her WNBA debut in the Sky’s first game of the season on Wednesday, May 15.

The Sky will travel to the Dallas Wings for the season opener. The game tips off at 8 pm ET. Tickets can be found for as low as $18 on VividSeats. The game will be at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Their second game will be a rematch in Dallas against the Wings on Saturday, May 18. It will be a tough test for the Sky as the Wings were a playoff team last season and bring back a solid roster.

Cardoso will have to wait until game four of the season to make her home debut in the Windy City. The Sky’s first home game will be on Saturday, May 25. The game tips off at 8 pm ET and airs on CBS Sports.

Her first game against top overall pick Caitlin Clark will be on Saturday, June 1 in Indiana. The game will be on NBA TV. Clark's games with the Indiana Fever will be one of the main highlights of the WNBA slate this season.

Kamilla Cardoso is not the only rookie to watch in Chicago. The Sky also drafted former LSU star and national champion Angel Reese. Reese and Cardoso make the Sky one of the marquee teams to catch this upcoming WNBA season.

Kamilla Cardoso averaged 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game during South Carolina’s national title run in the NCAA Tournament. She had three double-doubles during March Madness and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

Where to Watch Kamilla Cardoso’s first WNBA game

Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA debut will not be available on national TV or a major streaming platform. You will need a WNBA League Pass subscription to catch the game.

A League Pass subscription costs $34.99 per year from the beginning of the season. The game is also available on demand for $2.99. This can be purchased for every game on an on-demand basis.

Cardoso and the Sky will be on one of the WNBA TV’s partners or streaming platforms for 24 of their 40 regular season games. Those can be caught on ESPN, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video, NBA TV or ION as part of the WNBA broadcasting deal. The WNBA season begins on May 14 with a doubleheader on ESPN and two more games on ESPN3 to tip off the season.