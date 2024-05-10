New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 9 | 2024 WNBA Preseason

Fans of the WNBA were treated to watch the New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun as they concluded their preseason games. Both teams tried to look for the feel of the game and their new rosters with the rookies. The two teams had two preseason games to start the year and develop chemistry.

The WNBA is preparing for the start of its 2024 season, which will be on May 13. The Liberty will be the first team to play in the regular season as they take on the Washington Mystics.

But before that, we'll take a look at how the teams have performed in their final preseason game.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Game Players Stats and Box Scores

New York Liberty game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton 14 2 2 2 0 1 5-7 4-4 - 10 Breanna Stewart 4 7 4 0 1 2 1-3 0-1 2-3 9 Jonquel Jones 7 4 2 0 2 0 3-6 1-3 - 7 Sabrina Ionescu 15 6 2 1 2 4 6-9 2-5 1-1 8 Courtney Vandersloot 7 1 3 0 1 3

3-6 2-4 - 8 Ivana Dojkic 8 0 1 0 0 0 3-5 2-4 - 1 Kayla Thornton 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 - 0 Marquesha Davis 8 2 0 0 0 2 4-6 0-2 - 5 Jaylyn Sherron 8 2 2 2 0 0 2-5 0-1 4-4 -2 Jessika Carter 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - - 7 Esmery Martinez 5 3 0 1 0 0 1-2 - 3-4 3 Stephanie Mawuli 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 - - -5 Okako Adika 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 - -12 Rita Igbokwe 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-3 - - -12 Brianna Fraser 2 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 - - -12 Kennedy Burke DNP Leonie Fiebich DNP Nyara Sabally DNP

Connecticut Sun game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeWanna Bonner 16 1 1 0 0 0 6-11 4-5 - -4 Alyssa Thomas 2 4 7 3 0 2 1-4 - - -3 Brionna Jones 0 2 6 1 1 1 0-3 0-1 - -3 DiJonai Carrington 6 3 2 2 0 1 3-8 0-2 - -5 Tyasha Harris 4 2 4 1 0 1 1-11 0-4 2-2 -3 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 6 5 0 0 1 0 3-6 - - 5 Tiffany Mitchell 7 1 0 1 0 3 3-4 1-2 - -1 Rachel Banham 20 1 1 0 1 0 7-13 6-10 - 7 Astoi Ndour-Fall 8 5 0 0 0 1 4-7 0-1 - 3 Jocelyn Willoughby 2 1 0 2 0 1 1-3 - - -15 Queen Egbo 3 4 2 1 0 1 1-4 - 1-2 -5 Sydney Wiese 3 0 2 0 0 1 1-2 1-2 - 1 Taiyanna Jackson 2 3 0 0 0 0 1-2 - - 4 Helena Pueyo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 - 4 Moriah Jefferson DNP

The Big Apple takes home the victory at the New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun game

The preseason game of New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun wasn't intense. Both teams made sure their star players had enough rest for the beginning of the long WNBA season. This is why stars like Breanna Stewart were given time to sit on the bench throughout the game.

The Liberty's Stewart was only given 16 minutes of action and she didn't put too much effort on the court as it was only a preseason game. Even with that, the two-time MVP had four points, seven rebounds and four assists. Her presence inside the paint was also felt by the opposing team with her lone block.

Her co-star, Sabrina Ionescu made the most of her 23 minutes of action. She had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ionescu also reminded the fans that she could make the defense pay from long range as she knocked down 40% of her five attempts from beyond the arc.

For the Sun, 30-year-old point guard Rachel Banham had a blast scoring off the bench. She played 20 minutes and also managed to get 20 points on 60% shooting from downtown.

Veteran forward DeWanna Bonner also helped out in Connecticut's bid to win against New York. The 36-year-old forward had 16 points and knocked down 80% of her shots from behind the three-point arc.

Ultimately, it was the Liberty who took home the victory with a score of 82-79, in an intense game with 12 lead changes.

The Liberty will have their first game of the regular season on May 13 against the Mystics. The Sun, on the other hand, will take on the Indiana Fever in their first game. They'll face off against young star Caitlin Clark, the top pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Sun-Fever game will be on Tuesday, May 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

