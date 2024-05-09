New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Prediction & Preview for 2024 WNBA Preseason | May 9, 2024

The New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun pre-season matchup is one of the two games that the WNBA has prepared for May 9. This game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena with the tip-off happening at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This is not just a tune-up game, but also a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Semi-Finals which the Liberty won in four games.

This is the second pre-season game that the Liberty will play before the regular season begins mid-May. The first matchup was on the road against the Chicago Sky, which they lost 101-53 by a wide margin of 48 points.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Preview

The Liberty is coming off from a tough 2023 WNBA Final series against the Las Vegas Aces which they lost in four games. This team looks to bounce back and seek another title shot to give the franchise its first WNBA title since the league's inception in 1997.

During their pre-season game against the Chicago Sky, they fielded their starting five featuring Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. The most that a starter played against the Sky was 21 minutes, giving other players a chance to get their feet wet.

On the other hand, this is the first of two preseason games of the Sun. After this game, they will be testing Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 14.

Falling short of making the WNBA Finals, the Sun brings in more firepower by adding Moriah Jefferson to team up with DiJontai Carrington in the backcourt. Along with DeWanna Booner, Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas, this team seeks to get over the hump and this preseason game against the Liberty will be a good test.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Prediction

The Liberty made it clear that they want to give their bench players more time to play as they needed to improve their depth entering the 2024 WNBA season. Having this as their first pre-season game, the Connecticut Sun should field their best players more. With probably creating a statement against the Liberty, the Sun should win this game.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun pre-season game?

The New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun game will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena located in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 9, Thursday. There will be no television broadcast of this game but for those who are nearby and can watch it live. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $6.69 to $356.80.