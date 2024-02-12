Caitlin Clark vs. Steph Curry: H2H college stats, prominent records, notable achievements and more

Caitlin Clark's run at the college basketball record books brings to mind legendary guard Steph Curry. But while Clark has played at Iowa, a major college, Curry toiled at a much smaller school, Davidson. Both are among the best shooters in NCAA history. Both have led underdog teams to surprising heights. But how do they stack up: Clark vs. Curry? Let's take a look.

Clark vs. Curry: Measuring up

How does Davidson standout and NBA legend Stephen Curry stack up against Caitlin Clark?

First, the one big difference. Caitlin Clark is in her fourth year of college basketball, while Stephen Curry only played three seasons. To make a comparison more fair, we'll look at per game statistics, so that Clark's extra season doesn't tilt the scales more than can be helped.

Scoring

Advantage Clark. Clark's scoring average of 28.1 points per game bests Curry's solid 25.4 points per game. In head-to-head season comparisons, Curry wins a comparison of junior years (28.6 to 27.8 ppg for Clark). But on the whole, Clark wins.

Passing

Advantage Clark. Her 8.0 assists per game significantly bests Curry's 3.7 apg. Curry's best passing season (5.6 apg) is less impressive than Clark's weakest (7.1). Curry had three double-digit assist games at Davidson. Clark has had 44 at Iowa.

3-point shooting

Advantage Curry. His 41.2 % rate from 3-point range edges out Clark's 38.2% mark on 3-pointers. Curry also gets a slight nod in the sheer number of long-range buckets: His 4.0 3-pointers per game just outpaces Clark's 3.8.

Steals

Advantage Curry. He picked up 2.1 steals per game, which is ahead of Clark's 1.5. His season low of 1.8 tops Clark's career high of 1.6.

Records and accolades

Advantage Clark. Curry is Davidson's all-time leading scorer and ranks third in steals and 10th in assists. He was a two-time All-American. Clark, the national player of the year last season and likely again this season, will be a four-time All-American and will be the sport's all-time leading scorer, and she currently ranks third in assists. Steph is 19th on the men's 3-point ranking, while Clark is third on the women's side.

Team success

Slight advantage to Clark. Under virtually any category, Caitlin Clark has to get the edge. She's led Iowa to the national title game, which is the furthest the program has ever gone, and helped the Hawkeyes to the program's second Final Four appearance. She is 8-3 in the NCAA Tournament, and Iowa was 24-25 pre-Clark. Iowa has won two conference tourneys with Clark after just three total before her.

But Davidson's success ties even tighter to Stephen Curry. Curry was 3-2 in the NCAA Tournament, taking Davidson to the 2008 Elite Eight. Otherwise, Davidson has just five other NCAA Tournament wins total. Davidson had not been to the Elite Eight for 39 years when Curry took them there, and the Wildcats haven't been back since.

Pro success

Advantage Curry ... for now. This one is probably the tie-breaker. Curry was an excellent college player but has been a devastating pro. Can Clark equal that success?

