How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Connecticut Sun will take on 2023 WNBA runners-up New York Liberty in their first and only preseason game, at Mohegan Sun Arena. Set to tip off at 7 PM ET, the game is a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals series, which the Liberty won in 4 games.

When and where is New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun?

Game Day: Thursday, May 9

Start Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM EDT

Game Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Location: Connecticut

Ticket Details: Tickets for the matchup between Liberty and Sun can be acquired from multiple ticketing platforms, including Vivid Tickets and TicketMaster. They are available for around $13, with prices going as high as around $300.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun?

Unfortunately, like most of the WNBA preseason games this campaign, the matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will not be available to watch on cable networks.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Radio Stations

Following suit, the game is not available on any radio station as well.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun streaming details

Hence, the only method of watching the preseason matchup appears to be via the NBA League Pass. Fans have two subscription options available for the same. The monthly package is available for $12.99, while the annual subscription will cost exactly $34.99.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Preview

Regardless, the Liberty will be coming into this matchup off the back of a concerning 101-53 loss against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. However, while the Liberty dominated the most recent series between the two sides, the Sun boast of a 4-0 record in preseason against the Liberty and are 17-2 from 2015 overall.

Liberty, on the other hand, will be hoping to move past their recent blip and can be expected to give further minutes to their core before tipping off their campaign against the Washington Mystics on May 15. For Connecticut, the game is the only practice they will preseason fixture they have before tipping off their season against Indiana Fever.

They will host Caitlin Clark and co. in Connecticut on May 14 to officially tip off their WNBA campaign this year. Hence, in what is a rematch of the WNBA Semifinals last term, both teams have plenty of reason to perform and will be looking to take their best step ahead in the buildup to the 2024-25 WNBA campaign.

The Sun can be expected to debut Moriah Jefferson, who is largely expected to start alongside DiJonai Carrington in the guard position. Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones are all available to start, with the Liberty largely expected to stick to the same lineup which was humbled last time around.