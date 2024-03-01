Can Caitlin Clark Dunk? Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Iowa Star's Aerial Game

Caitlin Clark has done an outstanding job in her four-year NCAA women's basketball career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark has broken the all-time women's scoring marks set by Kelsey Plum and Lynette Woodard and only needs 18 points to surpass Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I scoring mark for all genders.

Aside from the points record, she holds the Big Ten Conference record for most career 3-pointers made at 503 and tops the NCAA in 3-pointers attempted at 1,315.

The 6-foot guard has likewise been an all-around force for the Hawkeyes due to her excellent court vision and ball-handling skills. Aside from her impressive shooting abilities, Clark is an excellent rebounder and passer. She has recorded 17 triple-doubles in her career, which ranks second behind former Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu's 26.

Clark has done almost everything possible with her shooting and scoring abilities. But people are now wondering, can Caitlin Clark dunk the ball?

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket against Ayianna Johnson #1 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the third quarter at Williams Arena on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 108-60.

Can Caitlin Clark dunk the ball?

Clark is a gifted shooter with exceptional all-around skills but she has not recorded any single slam dunk during her NCAA women's basketball career.

Although the senior guard can shoot the ball from the logo and beyond and has a moveset consisting of stepback jumpers, slashing moves, and acrobatic shots, she has not made a highlight-reel dunk.

Only eight players have successfully dunked the ball in NCAA women's basketball history. They are Georgeann Wells (West Virginia), Charlotte Smith (North Carolina), Michelle Snow (Tennessee), Sancho Lyttle (Houston), Sylvia Fowles (LSU), Candace Parker (Tennessee), Brittney Griner (Baylor) and Francesca Bellbi (Stanford). Griner had the most successful dunks with 18 followed by Parker and Snow with seven and three, respectively.

Clark still has several opportunities this season to be the No. 9 on the list as her team is one of the sure-fire picks to make it in the NCAA Tournament. Her "slam dunk" quest begins at the last NCAA regular season game of her career against Ohio State on Sunday.

