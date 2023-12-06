Caitlin Clark double-doubles: How many double-doubles has the Iowa WBB star stacked up in her college career?

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has made a habit of posting insane stat lines in almost every game she plays in, and double-doubles and triple-doubles have become her bread and butter.

She made several headlines with her showings in the NCAA tournament when she led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game while dropping a triple-double on Louisville, but what does her double-double record look like?

How many double-doubles does Caitlin Clark have?

Officially, the prolific and popular Caitlin Clark has 36 double-doubles in her college career, and she already has 4 this season after registering 17 in her historic 2022-2023 season.

Which record has Caitlin Clark broken in college basketball?

During her three-year college basketball career playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has already broken several records.

She recently broke Kelsey Plum's record for the most 30-point games in college basketball, and she now shares the record with Detroit's Antoine Davis with 40.

She became the first player to score a triple-double in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State when she had 30.0 points, 17.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Later on in the NCAA tournament, Clark made history by being the first college athlete to have ever registered a 40.0-point triple-double when she had 41.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists against Lousiville in the Elite Eight clash.

Her 191 total points were also the most ever scored by any player, male or female in the NCAA tournament.

After the tournament, NBA legends lined up to sing her praises with former Lakers star, Magic Johnson taking to X to praise her for breaking the NCAA records.

"I want to give a lot of love to superstar Clark after she recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in Iowa’s win over Louisville! She’s the first player ever to record a 40-point triple-double in a men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament game," Johnson said.

"What makes Caitlin’s 40-point triple-double so special is the fact so many players never had one, not me, Michael Jordan, or Larry Bird!"

Which other records is Caitlin Clark on the verge of breaking?

With 3,527 points, Kelsey Plum holds the college basketball record, and Caitlin Clark appears to be aiming for that number. Clark currently has 2,986 points and is averaging 29.0 points this season, making it a record that the prolific Iowa star can break. Few would bet against her breaking the record with plenty of time to spare.