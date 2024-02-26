Will Iowa Hawkeyes make the March Madness 2024? Breaking down Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament odds

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the most dominant programs in women's college basketball as they head towards the NCAA Tournament.

They are projected to be a huge force in the sport as the regular season winds down. The current crop of players, who lost in last year's national championship game, are ready for revenge.

So, what do we know about this Hawkeyes team as the regular season is ending? Let's dive into all the details surrounding the program.

Will Iowa make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

At this point, the Iowa Hawkeyes are as close to a lock to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament as they could be.

They have been one of the best programs in the nation and are going to be one of the top seeds when the 2024 March Madness bracket comes out after Selection Sunday.

It's just a matter of who they face off against and what region they are placed in for the bracket.

Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament history

The program has been one of the premier college basketball teams since its inception in 1981.

The Hawkeyes have made the NCAA Tournament 27 times and have a 47-26 record. They have made the national championship game thrice, winning in 1998 but coming up short in 2000 and 2023.

Iowa Hawkeyes March Madness odds

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the presumptive favorites to win the national championship as they take their next step as a program.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they have the third-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament, at +800.

Iowa Hawkeyes Strengths

Ability to score (91.8 PPG)

Rebounding (41.4 RPG)

Iowa Hawkeyes Weaknesses

Ability to alter shots (3.3 BPG)

Defending shooters (71.3 PPG Against)

Iowa Hawkeyes' quadrant records

The Iowa Hawkeyes have done incredibly well, as they are competitive against teams on their level but unbelievably dominant against the rest of the NCAA. Below are the quadrant records for the Hawkeyes:

Quadrant Record 1 6-4 2 7-0 3 8-0 4 2-0

