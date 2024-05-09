Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on reigning MVP's status 2024 WNBA preseason game

Breanna Stewart will be available to play against the Connecticut Sun on May 9. The reigning WNBA MVP and the New York Liberty will appear for the second preseason game of the 2024 season before they enter the regular season.

Last season both teams faced each other in the postseason and the Liberty won the series by 3-1. So far both teams have faced each other 93 times in the regular season with the Connecticut Sun coming on top with a better record. Of the 93 games, Sun has won 53 games against their Eastern Conference contender.

So far, in her career, Stewart has played 223 games averaging 20.8 points on 47.2% shooting from the field and 36.6% from the three-point line. The 6'4 Liberty star has also been excellent on the defensive end averaging 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks in her career.

Breanna Stewart was drafted by the Seattle Storm at No.1 overall in the 2016 WNBA draft. She won two WNBA titles, two Finals MVPs and two regular season MVPs with the Storm. Stewart joined the Liberty in 2023.

Breanna Stewart's last season stats vs. Connecticut Sun

After joining the New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart faced the Connecticut Sun four times last season. During these four outings against the Sun, she was highly efficient from the field. Stewart averaged 20.75 points per game while shooting over 54% from the field. She also averaged over nine rebounds and over four assists per game.

In the 2023 playoffs against the Sun, Stewart averaged 20.5 points in four games. She also averaged over 9 rebounds and over two assists per game. However, she struggled shooting from the field and shot under 30% in Game 1 and Game 2.

Breanna Stewart and the Liberty advanced to the WNBA Finals in 2023. They were defeated by A'ja Wilson the Las Vegas Aces for their back-to-back titles.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun?

The preseason game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun is scheduled at 7:00 pm Thursday ET. The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Fans can get their tickets on various online platforms to enjoy the game live in the arena.

Since the game is not a nationally televised game, it won’t be available for live TV coverage. However, fans can livestream the game on WNBA League Pass on the league’s official page. Fans need to buy a subscription to watch the game. They can buy the season-long subscription and the subscriptions for individual games.