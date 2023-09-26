"Aja fleeced out of an MVP" - Breanna Stewart winning her 2nd MVP gets sour reactions from WNBA fans

Breanna Stewart recently earned her second WNBA MVP title, earning mixed reactions from fans after edging out A'ja Wilson. While the two averaged nearly identical numbers, it seems as though fans believe Wilson's team, the Las Vegas Aces, leading the league in wins should give her the edge. After the award was announced, fans were quick to chime in with their reactions.

Many of them supported A'ja Wilson. However, some of them tried to bring Breanna Stewart down rather than promoting Wilson's case. At the same time, others made the case for Alyssa Thomas to win the award, given her all-around play for the Connecticut Sun.

In the case of Thomas, much like with Breanna Stewart, her team sits below first place, with the Sun finishing in third place with a 27-13 record. As such, many seemed to feel as though Thomas' case wasn't as strong as Wilson's, given her comparable numbers to Stewart, and the Aces' first-place finish.

Bleacher Report posted an image to Instagram showing Stewart as Superwoman while announcing her as the award winner. In the comments section, fans were quick to provide their reactions.

Looking at the stats of Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson to compare WNBA MVP race

While Breanna Stewart is the WNBA MVP for the year, let's look at the numbers comparing her season to A'ja Wilson's. As previously mentioned, Wilson's Las Vegas Aces finished the season in first place, whereas on the flip side, Stewart and the New York Liberty finished the season in second place.

Next, let's look at the points per game comparison for the two women. In the case of Breanna Stewart, the former Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 23.0 ppg this season, while A'ja Wilson averaged 22.8 ppg.

Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Game Two

When it comes to the rebounding battle, the two women have nearly identical stats. In the case of Stewart, she averaged 9.3 rebounds, while A'ja Wilson averaged 9.5 rpg.

In the assist battle, Stewart had a slight lead for the season, averaging 3.8 assists, while Wilson averaged 1.6 apg. On the defensive end of the ball, the two women posted nearly identical steals per game average. Stewart averaged 1.5 spg, and Wilson averaged 1.4 spg.