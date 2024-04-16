New York Liberty Depth Chart for 2024 WNBA Season after drafting Esmery Martinez

The New York Liberty addressed needs and added depth in the 2024 WNBA draft. With the 11th overall pick, the Liberty selected guard Marquesha Davis from Ole Miss. Davis is known for her defensive prowess, a skill the Liberty are looking to solidify.

In the second round, the Liberty used their first pick (17th overall) to select forward Esmery Martinez from Arizona. Martinez is a physical presence in the paint, adding another layer of interior defense for New York.

The Liberty continued to focus on the frontcourt with their second-round pick (23rd overall), selecting forward Jessika Carter from Mississippi State. Carter brings size and rebounding ability to the team.

The Liberty concluded their draft by selecting guard Kaitlyn Davis from USC with the 35th overall pick. Davis adds depth to the backcourt and brings experience, having played professionally overseas after her collegiate career.

New York Liberty depth chart for 2024 WNBA season

Here is a closer look at New York Libery's 2024 depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones Courtney Vandersloot Betnijah Laney Han Xu Ivana Dojkic Kayla Thornton Ana Tadic Marquesha Davis Nyara Sabally Betnijah Laney Esmery Martinez Kennedy Burke Kaitlyn Davis Okako Adika Marine Johannes Morgan Green Jonquel Fiebich Stephanie Mawuli Brianna Fraser Leonie Fiebich

New York Liberty 2024 draft picks Esmery Martinez, Marquesha Davis and Kaitlyn Davis

Marquesha Davis capped off her collegiate career at Ole Miss with a stellar senior season. The 6-foot guard led the team in scoring with a career-high 14.0 points per game and added 1.5 steals, another career-best. Her well-rounded performance earned her a spot on the All-SEC First Team.

Davis wasn't just a scorer; she also contributed 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She shot an efficient 44.7% from the field and found her scoring touch consistently, reaching double figures in 25 games.

Her offensive firepower was on full display with eight games of at least 20 points, including a career-high 33-point performance in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals win against Florida.

At 6-2, forward Esmery Martinez capped her graduate career at Arizona, posting 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The Hato Mayor del Rey, Dominican Republic, native ranked among the top 10 in her conference for steals per game in each of the past four seasons.

New York selected USC graduate transfer power forward Kaitlyn Davis with the 11th pick in the third round (35th overall). Davis returns to New York City after her time at Columbia.

The Liberty boast a strong core with former Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu and former Connecticut star forward Breanna Stewart leading the way.

