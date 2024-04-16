Iowa Draft Picks 2024: Full list of drafted players from the Hawkeyes 

The Iowa Hawkeyes were well represented in the 2024 WNBA draft with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin getting picked in the first and second rounds, respectively, on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
Clark was picked No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever while Martin was selected sixth in the second round, No. 18 overall, by the Las Vegas Aces.
The six-foot West Des Moines, Iowa native is the most anticipated draft prospect after breaking the all-time NCAA Division I scoring record encompassing all genders. Clark also won a ton of accolades in her collegiate career, including the Naismith College Player of the Year and the Wooden Award.
Martin, on the other hand, is set to go west with back-to-back WNBA champions Aces and team up with former Iowa teammate Megan Gustafson and erstwhile NCAA Division I women's basketball top scorer Kelsey Plum.
Also Read: Caitlin Clark WNBA contract: How much will Indiana Fever pay the rookie sensation?
Iowa Hawkeyes players drafted in 2024 WNBA draft
#1. Caitlin Clark
Arguably the most celebrated WNBA draft pick in the modern era, Clark will bring her shooting and playmaking skills she developed in Iowa to the professional ranks.
During her four-year stint with Iowa, she became the NCAA all-time leading scorer encompassing both genders (3,951 points), all-time women's NCAA Tournament leading scorer (480 points) and first in field goals made (1,293) and 3-pointers made (548).
The 22-year-old guard reaped almost all postseason collegiate awards in basketball, including the AP National Player of the Year, Naismith Women's Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award for the outstanding women's basketball player of the year.
During her four-year career with Iowa, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game and shot 46.2% from the field, including 37.7% from the 3-point line. She also had an overall 85.8% shooting from the free-throw line.
The six-foot guard joins a young Indiana Fever squad composed of last year's top pick Aliyah Boston, point guards Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler and six-foot-four forward NaLyssa Smith. Clark will hope to bring that winning attitude to the Fever, who last made the WNBA playoffs in 2016.
#2. Kate Martin
Martin played for five seasons with Iowa and was the team's third-leading scorer last season. Her scoring and rebounding stats improved dramatically in her fifth and final year as she averaged 13.1 ppg and 6.8 rpg per game in the just-concluded season, which is several notches above her 2022-23 stats of 7.7 ppg and 4.2 rpg.
The Edwardsville, Illinois, native provided the Hawkeyes a third offensive option in case Clark and Hannah Stuelke were guarded hard by their opponents. Martin was amazing in Iowa's Elite Eight clash against LSU, scoring 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. She provided the extra lift the Hawkeyes needed to dethrone the defending champions and went on to the final for the second straight year.
If signed by the Aces, the six-foot guard would also team up with Kelsey Plum, the erstwhile women's basketball Division I all-time leading scorer, veteran forwards A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young and point guard Chelsea Gray. She would likely bring her championship experience with the Aces, who are the defending back-to-back WNBA champions.
Complete List of 2024 WNBA draft picks
Here is the complete list of players who were drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft:
1st Round
2nd Round
3rd Round
Read More: WATCH: Caitlin Clark brings Iowa trio Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi for SNL
Will Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin shine in the WNBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.