Caitlin Clark WNBA contract: How much will Indiana Fever pay the rookie sensation?

On Monday night, Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Here is a breakdown of what her first professional contract will look like.

Following the selection, Clark and the Indiana Fever agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth just over $338,000. By the end of the contract, the former Iowa superstar will be making slightly under $100,000.

As a rookie in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is set to make $76,535. From there, here salary will steadily increase over the life of the contract. Clark will make $78,066 in 2025, followed by $85,873 in 2026.

The final year of Clark's contract is an option for $97,582. Along with Clark, the other top four picks in the 2024 draft signed similar contracts.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Anonymous GM boldly claims he's ready to mortgage entire team for Caitlin Clark

How does Caitlin Clark's contract compare to previous WNBA No. 1 pick?

When the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark first overall, it marked the second consecutive year they picked first. In 2023, they selected forward Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina.

Looking at their contracts, Clark is set to earn a considerable amount more than the No.1 pick the year prior. When Boston was drafted in 2023, she signed a four-year deal worth $233,468. In the second year of her contract, Boston is going to earn slightly less than her newest teammate.

By the end of their deals, Caitlin Clark and Boston will be making around the same. Boston's final year option is set at $94,740. Meanwhile, Clark will be earning $97,582.

Boston was a key contributor for the Fever last season, earning an All-Star nomination as a rookie. She appeared in all 40 games, and posted averages of 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Along with being an All-Star, Boston was also awarded Rookie of the Year.

Last season, the Fever had one of the worst records in the WNBA at 13-27. Only the Seattle Storm (11-29) and Phoenix Mercury (9-31) won less games than them.

Armed with a pair of top picks, Indiana has a chance to start turning things around. Boston has already started to show promise, and will soon be flanked by Clark. The duo will be Indiana's cornerstone pieces as they look to gradually become a contender.

While some feel Clark has a reality check coming her way, others are excited to see her enter the pro ranks. If she performs similar to how she did at Iowa, her next contract is sure to increase dramatically.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback