NFL legend backs Caitlin Clark after Diana Taurasi's "Reality is coming" remarks on entering WNBA

While many have been eager to see Caitlin Clark enter the WNBA ranks, one current star try to dull down some of the hype. Following Diana Taurasi's recent comments, one former top pick came to the defense of the Iowa star.

On his "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts on what Taurasi had to say. He didn't feel she said anything negative about Clark and brought up valid points. Nevertheless, he wants to see the likely No. 1 pick enter the league with confidence.

"If I was Caitlin Clark, I'd say the same thing," Johnson said. "When I get there, I know it's gonna be a learning experience for a short period of time. But once I catch fire, I'm a bust y'all a**."

Johnson was later asked how he feels Clark will fare at the WNBA level. He feels her strong outside shooting will help her succeed as she gets ready to turn pro.

"I think she's gonna be fine," he continued. "She can shoot. They gonna put her in positions to excel."

Expand Tweet

Johnson knows all about the pressure of being a top pick in the draft. In 1996, the New York Jets selected the star wide receiver first overall. Johnson would go on to have a successful NFL career, racking up over 10,000 yards and winning a Super Bowl.

Caitlin Clark speaks on confidence level heading into the WNBA Draft

On Apr. 15, the WNBA draft will take place in Brooklyn. With the first pick, the Indiana Fever are expected to take Caitlin Clark.

Following her historic college career, Clark recently appeared on the "Today" show to discuss multiple topics. Among the things brought up was how she was feeling leading up to hearing her name called on draft night.

Clark also mentioned something Diana Taurasi said, bringing up that she's expecting a learning curve. Nevertheless, she's confident in herself and her abilities as she prepares to enter the next level.

"I know there will probably be a little bit of a learning curve," Clark said. "I think always I've had confidence in myself and that's always what I kind of remind myself is you know you're not here by accident."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark had a historic college career that ended with her becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history. In her final season at Iowa, she posted averages of 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 37.8% from the deep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback