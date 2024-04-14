WATCH: Caitlin Clark brings Iowa trio Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi for SNL

Two-time John R. Wooden Women's Player of the Year Caitlin Clark brought her Iowa teammates Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi for the April 13 episode of "Saturday Night Live." They appeared before the closing credits of the show.

In the clip, SNL host Ryan Gosling mentioned Clark, which led to louder reactions from the guests and co-hosts of the episode. Also seen in the clip were her teammates Martin, Marshall and Gyamfi.

Clark appeared on the show two days before the 2024 WNBA Draft, set to be held on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Caitlin Clark appears in 'Weekend Update' segment and roasts co-host Michael Che

Caitlin Clark is expected to be chosen as No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday.

Clark, the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, also appeared in SNL's "Weekend Update" segment and roasted co-host Michael Che, who made fun of the University of Iowa's decision to retire Clark's jersey with an apron.

Che began with an announcement, which drew such negative reactions from the audience that the host laughed afterwards.

“University of Iowa announced that Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired ... And replace with an apron," Che said. "Whoa! Well, the WNBA draft is this Monday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the number one pick. Here to comment is Caitlin Clark,” he added.

Clark received a long and thunderous applause as she waited for the roars to die down before unleashing her funny side.

She questioned Che's fanship and cited him for the apron joke and other hilarious picks about women's sports. Co-host Colin Jost jumped into the conversation by playing a supercut of Che's tirades about the topic.

Clark thanked Jost for the videos and the co-host emphasized that he supports women, unlike Che. To gain a measure of revenge for Che's jokes, Clark presented a collection of jokes she had made and let him read them.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft. A reminder that the Indiana Fever is a WNBA team, and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University,” Clark said.

"Netflix’s top new show is ‘Ripley,’ featuring an eerie, unsettling performance by Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s’ the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame The Devil.'"

In the skit's conclusion, the Iowa star, who is projected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in this year's WNBA Draft, gave Che an apron signed by her.

