WNBA Draft 2024: 3 Iowa Stars who could get drafted in Round 1

With Monday's WNBA Draft looming, Iowa will face significant losses to the Draft. Caitlin Clark, widely recognized as a college basketball powerhouse, will be a massive loss for Iowa. Additionally, other lesser-known Hawkeyes may also secure WNBA Draft selections. Here are three standout UI players who could potentially go in the first round.

3 Iowa Stars who could get drafted in Round 1

Molly Davis was injured late in the season, but had a great prior run at Central Michigan and shot the ball very well for the Hawkeyes.

Caitlin Clark, guard

Caitlin Clark, to say the least, is a big deal. The leading scorer in college basketball history (3,951 career points), an electric passer and a running triple-double threat, Clark was great at Iowa, and she'll be great in the WNBA as well.

The Indiana Fever has the first pick in the WNBA Draft. Clark will deservedly be their pick. Any thoughts Indiana has of choosing anyone else should conjure up the 1984 Portland Trailblazers. Infamously "the team that didn't pick Michael Jordan," the Blazers haven't won a championship since and have been the butt of many jokes.

Clark's on-court acumen will justify her top-pick selection. She might be an even better passer than a scorer. Had Clark played for UConn or South Carolina, she could have easily averaged double-figure assists per game. Her defense isn't necessarily a strong suit, but there's no reason she can't improve there.

Meanwhile, as a box-office sensation, Clark will ramp up fan interest in the Fever by a massive factor. Her girl-next-door midwestern earnestness merged with a killer on-court instinct will play well in Indiana. She'll be thought of as the combination of Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas that she might be.

Clark's the most certain of certain first-round draft picks. And should be.

Kate Martin, guard

The 6 ft. Martin is generally not thought of as a top WNBA prospect. But anyone who saw Iowa's run to the NCAA title game could see her upside. The crafty veteran has steadily improved over five seasons of college basketball and has that coach-on-the-floor mindset that only the best veteran guards can ever manage.

In her senior season, Martin averaged 13.1 points per game. She also grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game, which is an impressive total for a guard. Martin managed to shoot 51%, which is again a remarkable total for a guard. Her 37% 3-point performance and 86% at the foul line demonstrate her all-around excellence.

Marshall also had a propensity for playing her best in big games. She had 21 points and 6 rebounds in Iowa's Elite Eight victory over LSU and added 16 points and 5 rebounds in the national title game against South Carolina.

Expectations are that Marshall will go into coaching. While it fits her personality, a WNBA squad that needs a quality lead guard could well elect to draft Marshall. Caitlin Clark is credited for the Hawkeyes' success, but Marshall had plenty to do with it. It only takes one WNBA team to recognize Marshall's skills for her to be a first-round pick.

Molly Davis, guard

Davis is a unique case. Injured late in the Hawkeyes' season, she has missed the chance to improve her stock in the NCAA Tournament or to work out for WNBA teams. So why would a WNBA team take a flier on her?

First, Davis might have more Caitlin Clark in her game than many realize. She played three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Iowa. With the Chippewas, Davis scored 1,438 points. She transferred to Iowa despite a clear decline in her offensive role with the Hawkeyes.

But Davis was a 3-point scorer for the Hawkeyes. The 5 ft. 7 Davis shot 41% from 3-point range this season. She also was an 87% free throw shooter in her Iowa career. If there is an evergreen basketball skill, it's consistent perimeter shooting.

Given her absence down the season's stretch run, it is admittedly unlikely that Davis will be a first-round WNBA pick. But a look at her greater production at Central Michigan and perimeter skills with Iowa might just convince some WNBA squad to make a leap of faith. Stranger things have happened.

Will Iowa see Marshall and Davis join Clark as first-round WNBA Draft picks? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

Poll : Will Iowa have three players chosen in the first round of the WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion