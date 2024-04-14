"I am very impressed": Former Kentucky HC John Calipari after meeting "special person" Caitlin Clark at Wooden awards ceremony

On Saturday, the John R. Wooden Award ceremony was held in Los Angeles. Caitlin Clark won her second consecutive women's CBB Player of the Year Award, while, John Calipari received the Legends of Coaching honor.

Calipari, who recently became the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks took to his X to post a picture of him with Clark and said:

"Had a chance to meet @CaitlinClark22 at the @WoodenAward ceremony, and I am very impressed. Caitlin has transformed women’s college basketball, but it hasn't changed who she is and how she treats others. Special person!"

Expand Tweet

Coach Calipari also posted a snap with JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo, and said that the future of women’s college basketball was in good hands.

Despite not winning the championship this year, Caitlin Clark has had a record-breaking season as she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer (men or women). She was also named the Naismith Player of the Year for the second time in a row.

Iowa Hawkeyes announces it will retire Caitlin Clark's jersey

On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes announced that Caitlin Clark's jersey will go up in the rafters commemorating the guard's excellent college career. During the team celebration, Iowa athletics director Beth Goetz said:

"We always knew your jersey would be hanging in the rafters. It is a privilege for me to now make that official. You will be the last to wear No. 22." (via Hawk Central)

Expand Tweet

Clark is the third woman in Hawkeye history to receive this honor after Megan Gustafson (No. 10) and Michelle Edwards (No. 3). Acknowledging this, she said:

"There's been a lot of really good 22's to come before me and play for this program, whether it's Kathleen Doyle or Sam Logic, so that number holds a lot of weight, far beyond my name, and I guess I'm just really grateful and it will be a special day when it happens, for sure."

Caitlin Clark will next take her talents to the WNBA. The draft is scheduled to be held on Monday and as the predicted No. 1 pick Clark could join the Indiana Fever.

It was expected that she would immensely impact the league. However, the "Caitlin Clark Effect" started even before the official draft announcement. Indiana Fever has recorded an increase in its season ticket sales and will have 36 of its 40 games featured on national television. Last season it was 22.

Expand Tweet

The demand for the Fever games has risen and many teams are capitalizing on Clark's popularity.

What do you think of the impact Clark has on the WNBA? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: "Diana Taurasi in shambles": Caitlin Clark mania grips WNBA fans as ticket prices soar for clashes against Indiana Fever