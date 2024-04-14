"Diana Taurasi in shambles": Caitlin Clark mania grips WNBA fans as ticket prices soar for clashes against Indiana Fever 

Fans have been sent in a frenzy as ticket prices have reportedly surged for clashes against Caitlin Clark's potential team Indiana Fever. Clark is set to enter the 2024 WNBA draft on April 15 and is considered by many to be among the greatest college basketball players of all time.

As the WNBA draft inches closer, Clark is billed to be picked by the Indiana Fever as their first pick. Surprisingly, the ticket prices for matchups against the Fever have already soared high.

This was quick to grab the attention of fans on social media. Here's a look at how fans reacted:

"Drop the Jersey NOW Indiana!! I need 4 of them ASAP"

"This is just amazing… Caitlin isn’t even in the league yet and she is quadrupling ticket prices. Diana Taurasi in shambles"

"It will cost you your tax return to take your family to a game, but you get to see Caitlin Clark!," one fan said

"I can’t wait to go see the GOAT play when she is in town to play the Los Angeles Sparks," another mentioned

Lisa Leslie on Caitlin Clark’s selection in USA’s Olympic team

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie recently showed her support for Clark by calling for her inclusion in the USA squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics. During a recent interview with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Leslie said Clark is one of the best players in the world, and there shouldn’t be any doubts surrounding her potential selection for this year's Olympic team.

Leslie further called the Iowa superstar one of the best players in the world who should be on the 12-woman squad. She said:

"She better be on the Olympic team," Leslie said. "We should not leave the country without her. She's a bona fide baller. There's no doubt she's already one of the best players in the world."

Per The Athletic, Clark was one of 14 players selected for Team USA's training camp scheduled between April 3 and April 5. However, she was unable to participate because Iowa reached the Final Four and advanced to the championship game.

As of now, it is unclear what this means for Caitlin Clark, who is arguably the most popular women's basketball player on the planet.

