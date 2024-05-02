New month calls for new shows and movies to add to your watch list, and Paramount+ has much to offer its subscribers. There is a lot to choose from this month on this streaming platform, which keeps updating its library.

Most of the shows in the month of May 2024, come with new episodes like the supernatural drama Evil. New documentaries like Pillowcase Murder, Mourning In Lod, and many more are coming out this month.

10 exciting shows and films coming to Paramount+ in May 2024

1) Evil season 4

Evil Season 4 ( Image by Paramount +)

The supernatural drama Evil, created by Robert King and Michelle King, is coming with its last and final season, which will premiere on Paramount+ on May 23.

This show features Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Katja Herbers, who are a team of demon hunters. They work together to fight the evil forces and demons this season. Michael Emerson plays the role of Dr Leland, who is a forensic psychologist. He manipulates his patients and uses them for his benefit to cause more deaths and havoc.

2) Kiss The Future

Kiss the Future ( Image by Paramount Plus)

Director Nenad Cicin-Sain, along with writers Bill S. Carter and Nenad Cicin-Sain, came up with the story about how the underground art and music scene bloomed during the siege of Sarajevo. The biggest band of that time, U2, helped bring the voices of the local people to the world and made an impact.

The movie stars Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton and will premiere on Paramount+ on May 7.

3) LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza

This documentary series directed by Michael John Warren shows how a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction became one of the most popular music festivals and shaped the music scene. It was also seen as a cultural movement by bringing artists of various musical genres together. This festival changed the musical scene of the world forever, thanks to the band Jane’s Addiction.

The movie stars Ice T, Flea, Donita Sparks, Steve Aoki, Chance the Rapper, Tom Morello, and others. It will premiere on Paramount Plus on May 21, 2024.

4) Big Jake

Big Jake 1971 ( Image by Video Detective)

This movie directed by George Sherman was officially released on March 26, 1971, and is about an aging Texas cattleman and gunfighter, who, along with his faithful dog, tries to save his grandson. The grandson is kidnapped by a group of outlaws led by John, a bandit.

The movie stars John Wayne, Richard Boone, Maureen O'Hara, and Patrick Wayne and will stream on Paramount+ on May 1st, 2024.

5# The Golden Child

The Golden Child 1986 (Image by Rotten Tomatoes )

This American dark fantasy action comedy movie is directed by Michael Ritchie and is about a private detective who finds missing children. He is given the task of finding a special child, whom the dark forces in the movie want to get rid of.

The movie stars Eddie Murphy, J.L. Reate, and Charles Dance and will stream on Paramount+ starting May 1, 2024.

6) Baywatch

A scene from the movie Baywatch ( Image by Paramount Pictures )

This 2017 action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon is about a lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team who are on a mission to save their beach from a new synthetic drug lord.

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others. It will be available to stream on Paramount+ from May 1, 2024.

7) Fire in the Sky

Fire in the Sky ( Image by HD retro trailers)

This 1993-released American biographical science fiction mystery movie directed by Robert Lieberman is about a logger who gets abducted by a UFO. His crew members are the ones who are charged with his murder. However, he returns, but his story of alien abduction is not accepted or bought by anyone.

The film stars Travis Walton, Peter Burg, D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick, and others and will be available on Paramount+ from May 1, 2024.

8) No Country For Old Men

No Country For Old Men ( Image by Paramount Pictures)

This Neo-Western crime thriller movie is directed by the Coen Brothers Joel and Ethan. The story is about a group of people who find a large sum of money in the desert. A hitman is sent to recover the money and there is a sheriff who is investigating the crime.

The film stars Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, and Josh Borlin and will be available to stream on Paramount+ from May 1, 2024.

9) Zoolander 2

A scene from the movie Zoolander 2 (Image by Paramount Pictures)

This 2016 action comedy directed by Ben Stiller is about Derek and Hansel, who are selected by Interpol. After years of separation, they are dragged back into the world of fashion in Rome.

After humiliation, they decide to retire from business and are sent on their first mission, in which they have to find the mystery behind the killings of celebrities all around the world.

The movie features Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, Will Ferrell, and others, and will be available to stream on Paramount+ from May 1, 2024.

10) Days Of Heaven

ays of Heaven ( Image by Paramount Movies)

This film is an American romantic period drama, written and directed by Terrence Malick. The story is about Billy and Abby, who travel to the Texas Panhandle. There, they are given the task of harvesting crops for a rich farmer.

Gill convinces Abby to marry the rich farmer by tricking him into a false marriage. He is dying, so she can get all his wealth and property soon, following the plan.

The movie stars Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Linda Manz, and Sam Shepard. It will be available on Paramount Plus from May 1, 2024.

Which of these upcoming movies and shows are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.