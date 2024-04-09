Is Knuckles on Paramount+ a limited series? Details explored

The announcement of Knuckles on Paramount+ has sparked excitement among fans of Sonic the Hedgehog's flagship film franchise. The popularity of Echidna led to the creation of this live-action spinoff series.

Knuckles is a limited series, with Idris Elba reprising his voice role as eponymous Echidna. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3."

Created by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the six episodes of Knuckles are scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2024.

Knuckles is the live-action spinoff of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The miniseries, Knuckles, was announced at a ViacomCBS investor event on February 15, 2022.

Adding to the Sonic the Hedgehog saga, the anthropomorphic echidna warrior (played by Idris Elba) returns in the Paramount+ limited series to train the deputy sheriff of Green Hills, Wade Whipple.

Elba's character occupies a large part of Sonic comics. But he is introduced only in the second movie (Sonic The Hedgehog 2) wherein he teams up with Dr. Robotnik, Sonic's arch-nemesis. At the end of the movie, he becomes the guardian of the Master Emerald on Angel Island and becomes Sonic's ally.

The new miniseries brings an unusual pair of Wade and Knuckles setting up for an interesting story. The events in the upcoming show take place between the 2022 film and the upcoming third part.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released by Paramount Pictures on December 20, 2024.

Which characters return from the Sonic franchise? Details explored

The Paramount+ show gives the fiery Echidna his own story and thus builds on the continuity of his character. However, it does not introduce any of the other key characters from the video games.

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy Group Original Film, Idris Elba's titular character is joined by Wade Whipple, voiced by Adam Pally from The Mindy Project. Meanwhile, Pachacamac joins the list of returning characters following his small appearance in the first Sonic movie.

Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy) has lent his voice to the chief of the Echidna Clan, who was believed to have died in the first movie during the hunt for Longclaw. Similarly, Sonic has been slated to appear as a guest star along with Maddie Wachowski (played by Tika Sumpter), and Tails (portrayed by Colleen O'Shaughnessey).

Expand Tweet

The recurring cast of the upcoming show includes mainstream Hollywood actors. Some of the notable names are:

Cary Elwes (Saw) as Pete Whipple or Pistol

Edi Patterson (Knives Out) as Wanda Whipple

Stockard Channing (The West Wing) as Wendy Whipple

Julian Barratt (Mindhorn) as Jack Sinclair

Scott Mescudi (Westworld) as Agent Mason

Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) as "The Buyer"

Ellie Taylor (Brotherhood) as Agent Willoughby.

Catch all the episodes of Knuckles on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024.