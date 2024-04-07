Knuckles season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

A spin-off to Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, Knuckles season 1, is all set to be released on April 26, 2024. After the success of the sequel film, fans of the franchise are immensely hyped for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The third installment will hit the theater on December 20, 2024, which is still a long wait. However, fans can find solace in the fact that they can immerse themselves in the spinoff until the third installment arrives.

Much to fans' surprise, all cast members from the original film franchise are returning to reprise their roles in the spin-off. The miniseries will follow the titular Echidna warrior and explore his eccentric life on Earth, where he will find his new purpose while maintaining his vow to Sonic and Tails. Follow along with the article to learn more about Knuckles season 1.

Knuckles season 1 will be released on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024

As stated above, Knuckles season 1 will be released on April 26, 2024, on Pramount+. The entire six-episode miniseries will be dropped all at once. The spin-off takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will see the titular Echidna warrior getting used to his new life on Earth, living with his human protege, Wade Whipple.

With that, it is clear that the spin-off is canon to the original films and will include the other two Sega characters: Sonic and Tails. As of now, there is no news regarding more eccentric characters from the Sega universe to be introduced.

However, it is evident that the new spin-off series will act as a bridge between the two films, making it a must-watch for those who have been following the storyline devotionally. The show began development in February 2022. While fans assumed the show to be a full-fledged 12-episode series, the CEO of Paramount, Brian Robbins, revealed it to be a six-episode miniseries.

The filming of the series began in April 2023 in London, England, unlike the first two original films that were shot in Vancouver and Hawaii. Jeff Fowler, who directed Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2, helmed the pilot of the spin-off, while the other episodes were directed by Greg Wright, Brandon Trost, Joma Taccone, and Carol Banker.

Knuckles cast and characters

All major and recurring cast in Knuckles season 1:

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Cary Elwes as "Pistol" Pete Whipple (The eccentric relative of Wade who is a 27-time championship bowler)

Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple (Wade's sister)

Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple (Wade's mother)

Julian Barratt as Jack Sinclair

Rory McCann as "The Buyer" (A former lackey of Doctor Robotnik intent on obtaining Knuckles' power)

Scott Mescudi as Agent Mason (An agent working for "The Buyer")

Ellie Taylor as Agent Willoughby (An agent working for "The Buyer")

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski (The adoptive mother of Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails, and the local veterinarian of Green Hills.)

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog (An anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds.)

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower: An anthropomorphic yellow-orange fox who can fly with his twin-tails.

Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac (An older echidna who was believed to have perished along with his tribe when they tried to capture Longclaw, Sonic's previous adopted mother. He apparently has since gotten to Earth with a job at a bowling alley)

What is Knuckles season 1 all about

Knuckles season 1 will see the hot-headed Echidna warrior settling on Earth as he makes a promise to Tails and Sonic. However, his eccentric lifestyle becomes frustrating for Maddie Wachowski. Echidna decides to train Wade Whimple, his new protégé, following the way of an Echidna warrior. Unbeknownst to Knuckles, a new threat is headed his way, who wants to steal his powers.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Knuckles season 1 as 2024 progresses.