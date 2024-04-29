Who did Drew Barrymore play in 'Ever After'? Actress reveals she passed on 'Boogie Nights' for 1998 Cinderella Movie

On the April 26, 2024, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old host told guest star Janet Jackson she passed on Boogie Nights for Ever After - A Cinderella Story.

On the Friday episode of the talk show, while looking back at their acting careers, Janet Jackson and Drew Barrymore revealed some iconic movies they passed on.

During the conversation, Barrymore told Jackson she opted to play Danielle de Barbarac aka Cinderella in Ever After instead of an adult movie star on Boogie Nights in 1998.

“I’ve never said this out loud, Boogie Nights. There was a moment where we were talking about Boogie Nights and I think it’s when I went and did Ever After [A Cinderella Story] and I went in a very different direction.”

Janet Jackson reveals she passed on playing legendary superhero Storm in X-men on The Drew Barrymore show

Inspired by the popular fairy tale book Cinderella by French author Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm, Ever After opened its scene in 19th century France.

The movie, which is an asocial-justice-feminist retelling of Cinderella without typical fairy tale damsel-in-distress tropes, incorporated real historical figures from Renaissance-era France such as King Francis I, Henry II, and Leonardo da Vinci. The film instead features a strong female lead, who portrayed the iconic character.

In the period drama, which has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Barrymore played Danielle de Barbarac, also known as Cinderella. The movie, directed by Andy Tenant, also featured Anjelica Huston, Melanie Lynskey, Dougray Scott, and Patrick Godfrey.

Barrymore made the revelation after guest star Janet Jackson shared that she almost played the legendary superhero Storm in the 2001 movie X-men. After being asked if she was supposed to star in The Matrix, Jackson said no, but added:

“It was…this is horrible. I can’t remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm.”

Jackson shared she passed on the role as she was embarking on a tour.

“I couldn’t because I was just embarking on the Janet tour. But I think that’s what you’re confusing it with. It wasn’t The Matrix.”

Halle Berry played superhero Storm in the 2001 movie and reprised her role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Drew Barrymore said Ever After role deeply impacted her life

Meanwhile, last year, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her new Netflix animated children's series Princess Power, Drew Barrymore said her 1998 movie Ever After: A Cinderella Story was an empowering movie that personally impacted her life.

"I know creative things have [changed my life] for me in my life, not only when I was a kid but when I was in my early 20s. I did Ever After. I was like, 'I don't think I would be the same person without giving a spin on what we think a princess is supposed to be.' "

The 50 First Dates actress, who was 23 when she starred in the 1998 fairytale drama, added the film's messaging, portraying strong resilient female characters, changed the way she saw the world.

"I was in my early 20s and then I was trying to start a company and wanted to tell stories and make films and that particular message that you can rescue yourself and you don't have to wait to be rescued is definitely the thing that set me up best in my life."

Last year, in a special The Drew Barrymore Show episode, the film's stars reunited for its 25th anniversary.