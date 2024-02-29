Which 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couples are still together? Details explored 

Fan favorites Angela and Michael are on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 cast, even though splits and scandals are making news off-screen. In fact, dramatic revelations about breakups from couples like Liz and Big Ed and Kobe and Emily have added a layer of excitement to the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

With the season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? quickly approaching, several cast members have already made headlines, some of which contain stunning revelations and spoilers. On Valentine's Day 2024, the franchise revealed the seven couples who will be joining the cast of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

For fans who had been waiting to see their favorites return, it was a gift. The season features Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Angela Deem, and Michael Ilesanmi, among other well-known figures from the franchise. These same couples are the ones who have stirred up controversy offline.

List of all the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? pairs who are still together

1) Kobe and Emily

In season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Emily will travel to Cameroon with Kobe and meet her husband's family for the first time. She will have to demonstrate that she is their son's caregiver in the United States and the ideal daughter-in-law.

There was a culture conflict because Emily hadn't gone alone with Kobe. She had brought her entire family, including her children. Even though Kobe and Emily's families may not have agreed on everything, the couple is still together and reportedly doing well. Emily's family home is still where she and Kobe reside, and she made her pregnancy public in November 2023.

2) Alexei and Loren

During the second season of After The 90 Days, Alexei and Loren had plans to relocate to Alexei's country, but Loren's parents objected. However, now that they're a part of Happily Ever After season 8, the duo might have something new up their sleeves. Regarding their relationship, Loren and Alexei continue to reside in Miami with their three children.

3) Thaís and Patrick

After declaring their pregnancy during the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell All, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Patrick and Thais welcomed their baby Aleesi into the world in November 2022. To meet Aleesi's parents in Brazil, Thais is traveling with Aleesi, Patrick, and Patrick's brother, John McManus.

When Thaïs relocated to the United States, she kept her marriage a secret from her family. Presently, Thais is occupied with exhibiting her weight-loss outcomes after losing her pregnancy weight. She also started her own hair oil company, So Shine, as an entrepreneur.

4) Sophie and Rob

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 never would have anticipated that 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sophie and Rob would tie the knot at the show's premiere. Sophie had to temporarily move to an Airbnb after Rob's lack of an indoor restroom and his habit of chatting up random women on Snapchat made her uncomfortable.

Despite Sophie's gut telling her not to marry Rob on their wedding day, Rob reassured her that he was the right man for her.

5) Manuel and Ashley

Manuel, a construction worker, entered the country on a K-1 visa to wed Ashley during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. Ashley and Manuel are together as of 2024.

Similar to Rob and Sophie, they were spotted filming in Rochester in November 2023, amid rumors of Ashley's pregnancy.