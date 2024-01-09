Where are Emily and Kobe from 90 Day Fiancé now? Relationship updates

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise were quick to become fan favorites when they appeared on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which started airing in April 2022. They were seen navigating through problems about their careers and Kobe's H1 visa, after their separation due to covid-19.

Emily is now a stay-at-home mom of 2 and announced her third pregnancy on Instagram in November 2023. Kobe was successful in finding a job in the United States after he got his H1 visa. He now works as an asphalt tester, where his job is to make sure that asphalt specifications are right before it is used to make the roads, according to what he said at 90 Day Fiancé, Tell All.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise's story in 90 Day Fiancé

Emily first met Kobe at a nightclub in Xi'an, China, when the pair lived there. They clicked quickly and in no time were in a relationship. Kobe worked as an underwear model and Emily worked as an English teacher, but they both had to return to their home countries because of covid 19.

Emily came back to her parent's house in Salinas, Kansas and Kobe returned to Cameroon in Africa, and they maintained a long-distance relationship.

Living with her parents in Kansas, Emily realized she was pregnant with Kobe's child. She gave birth to a baby boy but Kobe couldn't see him because he didn't have a visa to the US. Season 9 opened with Kobe coming to the US after finally getting his H1 visas. By the time he got there, his son was already 16 months old.

The couple continued to live with Emily's parents because she didn't have a job and Kobe couldn't work because of his visa limitations. Emily welcomed their second child, their daughter Scarlett in October 2021.

Things in the Blaisé family have started to look better now with Kobe's new job. The family of four who were surviving in Emily's family basement, now seem to be looking for a house according to an interview they gave at TheMessenger. The couple said that they haven't been able to finalize a house yet because they are on a tight budget and “the market is like insane right now.”

Fans discuss Emily and Kobe's announcement of a third baby after 90 Day Fiancé

While Sam and Citra are sparking new fan reactions in the ongoing season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily and Kobe's eruptions from season 9 still haven't died down. Emily made an official announcement about the upcoming baby on her Instagram, combined with 90 Day Fiancé's Instagram.

Her announcement post read,

“Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day. We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!”

Fans gave mixed reactions to the couple's third baby announcement on X. They also remembered Emily's father's remarks when he told her not to have any more kids in his house.

While some were against their move to have a third baby, others congratulated them and showed confidence in their decision. While the new baby is underway in 2024, fans want the couple to flourish and grow.

90 Day Fiancé gained popularity because of its unique format. It follows the lives of people who are struggling to get an H1 visa. People without visas have to leave the country within 90 Days, and if they want to continue living here, they need to find an American spouse within those 90 Days to make their H1 process easy.