Angela Deem net worth: How much wealth does the 90 Day Fiancé star have?

Angela Deem became one of the most widely known 90 Day Fiancé cast members when she first appeared on the spinoff Before the 90 Days with her then-partner Michael. Their relationship has been turbulent, colored with arguments, infidelity, and more, which will likely lead to a divorce, as per Angela, even though they did tear the divorce papers during a ceremony later.

With her relationship fraught with complications, alongside an infidelity accusation, her life has become a topic of discussion among fans now more than ever before, who are eager to learn more about her. It's a common belief that Angela Deem must have a significant amount of wealth, considering the several times she's openly spoken about her beauty treatments that likely cost a lot.

As per The List, these perceptions are not wrong, as this 90 Day star is reported to have a net worth of approximately $100,000, although the exact figure still remains unclear. This wealth has been accumulated largely through her reality TV appearances, brand deals, and short videos on Cameo.

90 Day Fiancé: Angela Deem is reportedly worth $100,000

Angela Deem is 57 years old, and she was born on December 9, 1965, in the United States. One of the most memorable 90 Day franchise stars, fans follow Angela's relationships and personal life with great scrutiny, and they have now grown eager to know about her life away from the cameras as well.

As per an analysis conducted by The List, Angela Deem is estimated to have a net worth of $100,000. This wealth is high in comparison to many other cast members in the franchise. Each season of the show reportedly pays Angela $15,000, along with additional attractive bonuses that go upward of $2,000 for special episodes.

Angela, as per her last update, worked as a "nursing assistant," where she also receives considerable monetary compensation yearly. She is an ardent user of the application Cameo, which allows celebrities to send short video messages to their fans, curated especially for them, wishing them for special occasions. Each Cameo video is chargeable, meaning she earns from the app too.

She has also cracked several partnership deals and collaborated with brands to aid them in their marketing campaigns since she has a massive follower base, making her impact significant. Some of the clients she worked with included Flat Tummy Co. and Boombod. However, while her finances are on the rise, her relationship started to crumble in front of audiences last year.

Viewers were introduced to the couple, Angela Deem and Michael, in 2018. Their romance was full of obstacles and, unfortunately, didn't look like it would stand the test of time. In the August 2022 season, their partnership began to show some serious cracks.

There was a scandal involving infidelity that surfaced as well. Following that, their relationship went downhill, with Angela even admitting that she was sure she would be filing for legal separation. While this was the plan, they had another ceremony where they ripped the paper to shreds. The cast member frequently posts content with Michael on social media.

How their relationship will continue to unfold will only be revealed with time, and fans can follow the duo on social media. Angela Deem can be followed on Instagram @deemangela.